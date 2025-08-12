BYD UK responds to Electric Car Grant

BYD UK launches five years free maintenance to support long-term electric vehicle ownership*

Available immediately on selected new BYD models: DOLPHIN SURF, DOLPHIN and ATTO 3**

Offer also available on any Approved Used BYD model when purchased through the company’s UK retail network

BYD increases power battery warranty to eight years and 155,342 miles/200,000km across entire range of electric vehicles and DM-I (Dual Mode-intelligence), including existing models on UK roads

BYD UK today announces a proactive, customer-first initiative to support electric vehicle adoption and reward drivers choosing to go electric. The announcement follows ongoing uncertainty surrounding eligibility for the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG).

While BYD has formally applied to be included in the government-backed scheme, the brand may not be immediately eligible. In response, and to demonstrate its long-term commitment to UK customers, BYD has increased its power battery warranty to eight years and 155,342 miles/200,000km (with 70% SOH), across its entire range of electric and DM-i vehicles, including those already on UK roads.

Going even further, BYD UK is launching five years of free servicing on selected models – going beyond purely upfront discounts, to deliver genuine, long-term ownership benefits.

This new offer applies to:

DOLPHIN SURF

DOLPHIN

ATTO 3

Approved Used BYD vehicles purchased through the official BYD UK retail network

BYD UK recognises the importance of making electric cars more accessible across the board, including the used electric vehicle market. By including Approved Used vehicles in the five-year servicing offer, BYD not only supports entry points into electric mobility, but also reinforces its commitment to residual value management and long-term product confidence.

Steve Beattie, Sales and Marketing Director at BYD UK, commented: “We understand that customers are looking for more than just savings upfront – they want lasting value and assurance. While we may not currently be part of the Electric Car Grant, we didn’t want to wait to show our commitment. This five-year servicing offer is our way of giving back to drivers who choose BYD and supporting them well beyond the showroom. That includes the Approved Used market – which plays a vital role in accelerating EV adoption and strengthening the value of our vehicles over time.”

The complimentary five-year servicing package* covers scheduled maintenance and labour, offering peace of mind for both new and Approved Used buyers.