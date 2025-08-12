Nissan announce pricing of the All-New Nissan Micra

Updated range of up to 260* miles for the 52kWh battery

Pricing Starts from a very competitive £22,995

Order banks will open on 1 September 2025

London, UK – Nissan has confirmed pricing for the sixth-generation Micra which was unveiled on 21 May 2025.

Pricing will start from £22,995 for the 40kWh Engage model, which is highly competitive and positions Micra well in the B segment as a fully connected, pure EV.

100% ELECTRIC NISSAN MICRA PRICES Grade 40kWh 52kWh Engage £22,995 – Advanced £24,995 £26,995 Evolve – £29,865

The All-New Micra is expected to qualify for a £1,500 UK government Electric Car Grant – this is subject to confirmation by the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles. The above prices do not include the anticipated government grant.

Further testing has highlighted that the range figures are higher than initially anticipated. The official range now reaches 260* miles for the 52kWh battery and 198* miles for the 40kWh battery, i.e. a respective gain of +7 and +6 miles of range compared to the initial announcement.

James Taylor, Manging Director of Nissan GB said “Micra is the first of four new fully electric models to arrive on the Nissan line up and we are incredibly excited to be pricing it so competitively. Micra is a key strategic model for Nissan, and based on the positive reviews, exciting design, attractive price and a class-leading product, I am looking forward to seeing lots of new Micras on the road soon.”

With its bold, assertive styling, the new Micra pays homage to previous generations of this iconic model – a compact city car that has sold more than six million units worldwide since its launch in 1983. Its sleek bodywork, refined details – such as the original ”gelato scoop”, a sculpted line from front to rear that evokes the mark left by a spoon in ice cream, and a strong personality: its clean lines have been designed to optimise airflow, reduce drag and improve overall efficiency to offer drivers maximum efficiency.

When a charge is needed, new Micra offers excellent charging options, thanks to its 100kW DC charger (or 80kw on the 40kWh version), quick charging from 15%-80% takes just 30 minutes. To maximise the charging efficiency, a heat pump is standard on both battery options, as well as battery heating and cooling capability.

Charging is as simple to manage as it is efficient. The NissanConnect Services app allows the driver to maintain remote control: charge level, vehicle location, charging history and scheduling, and cabin temperature adjustment are all accessible at their fingertips.

Thanks to its on-board and remote connectivity, the new Micra integrates seamlessly into its owner’s daily life, for intuitive and continuous interaction with their vehicle.

It integrates Google Built-in services via the NissanConnect infotainment system, with Google Maps supplied as standard.

The latter also plays a key role in route planning. If the destination exceeds the available range, the system automatically identifies charging stations along the route, considering the charge level, average consumption, and temperature. It can even precondition the battery to ensure optimal charging speed.

“The new Micra’s extended driving range is the result of focused engineering. By improving aerodynamic efficiency without changing any major components, we’ve gained range and value where it matters most to everyday EV drivers” said Clíodhna Lyons, Vice President, Product and Service Strategy and Planning, Nissan AMIEO.

The order bank for the All-New Nissan Micra will open on 1 September 2025.

*All figures are subject to final homologation.

OPTION PRICING Option Grades Price 18” SPORT alloy wheels Advance £500 Cold pack (Heated front seats + heated steering wheel) Advance £500 Hands Free Parking Evolve £500 Chill interior (cream grey synthetic leather) Evolve £400

Micra Dimensions Length 3974 mm Width (with and without mirrors) 2020/1830mm Height 1499mm Wheelbase 2541mm

Key Features Engage Advance Evolve Battery 40kWh 40kWh

52kWh 52kWh Key Specs 18” Structured wheel

7” TFT combimeter & 10.1” infotainment screen

NissanConnect Services app compatibility

Auto air conditioning

Heat pump

4 speakers

AC charging up to 11kW 18” Iconic alloy wheels

10.1” TFT with Google built-in

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Wireless phone charger

Multisense drive modes & ambient lighting

Front parking sensors & rear-view camera

6 speakers Harman/Kardon® premium sound system

e-Pedal with paddle shifts

Two-tone paint

18” Sport alloy wheels

ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link

Heated front seats & steering wheel