Cairn Group, which operates 28 individually branded bars and restaurants and 32 hotels across the UK, has launched its Cairn Academy Top Talent Program aimed at developing the next generation of senior managers.

Top Talent has four key objectives, with the aim of offering employees with a clear pathway to operations manager or hotel/general manager roles.

To empower leaders of the future, to take ownership of their own development.

To improve the skills and commercial awareness of our emerging leaders.

To energise and prepare for the next careers steps.

To embed the Group’s values, culture and vision in its future leaders.

The programme will utilise many different types of learning including group sessions, reflective learning and research.

The 12-month learning incorporates a management standard which gives participants a recognised qualification.

Jean Ward, Learning and Development partner at Cairn Group, said: “It is important that our training and development is clear and structured and supports both the business and our people. Senior managers who know and understand the company’s ethos and vision are vital to its ongoing success.

“Cairn Academy benefits both the Group and our people, ensuring that those who have ambitions to progress are given every opportunity and support.

“The Top Talent Program is open to anyone in the organisation but will be best suited to those already in a supervisory or management role who are looking to progress their careers.”