With just one solitary point from their opening three games, it looks like business as usual at St James Park. Plus with an early dumping out of the League Cup, there have been growing concerns that things might actually go worse for Newcastle United compared to the dismal last season. So will 2021/22 be the campaign where Steve Bruce gets the chop and will Newcastle get relegated, or can the Magpies break this sorry run of form?

Magpies facing the drop again

The sad fact is that Newcastle United are merely looking to be continuing where they left off last season. A quick look at the bookmakers featured at https://www.erfahrungen.com/en/ reveals that the Magpies are just outside of the predicted relegated teams of Norwich City, Crystal Palace and Watford.

This would be a further slump from a dismal 2020/21 Premier League campaign that saw the Magpies end up in a 12th position in the table that made the team’s performances look much better than they actually were.

Newcastle became known for their ponderous and overly defensive playing style, which combined with a toothless attack meant that the St James Park faithful were far from happy. What’s worse is that it looks like the Newcastle hierarchy have yet to learn from their mistakes and it could be yet another bleak year in the Premier League.

Bruce blaming the boardroom

It’s never a good look when a manager and a football club’s owners are at war, but things seem to be going from bad to worse between Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley. Prior to the Magpies game against Manchester United, the Newcastle boss went on record to express his dissatisfaction with the relative lack of summer incomings.

While the £22 million purchase of Joe Willock from Arsenal was widely lauded, it was the only signing at St James Park. With even cash-strapped clubs like Burnley and Southampton enjoying more action on the transfer market, it has led many to question what kind of long-term plan Ashley has for Newcastle United.

Bruce spent much of the summer under the impression that Newcastle might be able to make a few more loan signings such as that of Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City. However, any attempts at further business were swiftly curtailed by the Newcastle board. All of which has reinforced the dominant theory that Ashley is unwilling to invest in Newcastle and just wants to sell the club to the first bidder.

Hope at St James Park

Although it may seem like dark times at St James Park, there are a few signs that things might not be as bad as they were last year. Firstly, Newcastle have shown that they are at least willing to play more positive football. While the defeat by West Ham wasn’t the result Newcastle would have wanted, it was at least an entertaining game of football.

Steve Bruce said that he wanted to play more attacking football midway through last season, and it looks like his wishes are starting to be realised. Obviously the addition of Willock is a great way to do this, and if Callum Wilson can stay fit, then Newcastle might have an attack to be reckoned with.

Plus with the endlessly dynamic Allan Saint-Maximin in their ranks, Newcastle have arguably one of the most entertaining players in the Premier League. All of which might not be enough to save the Magpies from the drop, but it should at least make the season a whole lot more entertaining.