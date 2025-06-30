Small businesses, local action: How UK SMEs are advancing sustainability despite global pressures

As global environmental and economic pressures mount, small businesses in the UK are showing that meaningful sustainability action doesn’t need to start with government or global corporations. A new report from Novuna Business Finance highlights how SMEs are tackling environmental challenges head-on — often driven by local needs, not national directives.

The report, ‘Global Local: Small Business and Sustainability in a Changing World’, presents insight from UK small business owners on how they’re responding to issues like climate change, waste, and energy use — and the barriers standing in their way. Rather than waiting for top-down change, many SMEs are developing their own strategies to operate more sustainably, drawing strength from their ties to local communities.

What’s Holding Businesses Back

The report sheds light on the top sustainability challenges small businesses currently face:

· Rising energy costs (55%)

· Unpredictable government policy (48%)

· Inflation and interest rates (40%)

· Global economic disruption (37%)

· Climate-related concerns (33%)

Three businesses leading the way

Despite global uncertainty – in terms of the position some leading governments are taking on Net Zero, climate change and sustainability in general – the new Novuna report shows UK small businesses remain deeply rooted in their communities and are pushing forward with their own sustainability efforts, often to meet the demands of local customers and their local community. The case study stories featured in this report—are also available in full via The Sustainable Business Podcast.

· Sea Change Wine – Co-founder Simon Rolfe’s wine company is pioneering new packaging methods that reduce waste and promote ocean conservation. By creatively reusing materials and partnering with environmental groups, they’re setting an example for sustainable production in the food and drink sector. As Simon explains, “At the end of the day, it’s about people — growers, drinkers, charities — all coming together. It’s about knowing that your little bit, your glass of wine, can help make a difference. That’s what keeps us going.”

· Cambridge Building Services – Founder Chris Howard explains how his company is innovating in sustainable construction by focusing on energy-efficient design and restoring historic buildings with low-impact methods. Their work illustrates how the construction industry can be part of the solution to climate change. Chris notes: “You have to think about sustainability from the very beginning. Energy efficiency, durability, water use, air quality, and sustainable materials—they all need to be part of the design conversation right from the start.”

· BilinguaSing – Ellie Baker’s early-years education company combines community-based lessons with low-carbon materials and digital tools, showing how small businesses in education are thinking creatively about sustainability and long-term impact. Ellie says, “We’re doing something small and local — but it connects to something bigger. We’re encouraging a love of languages. Helping families introduce their kids to other cultures from birth. That feels like a global mission.”

Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance, commented: “I’d like to thank Sea Change Wine, Cambridge Building Services and BilinguaSing for sharing their stories with us in this report and as guest on the ‘Sustainable Business Podcast’. These three businesses, though operating in very different sectors and doing very different things, share something important: they are all making a significant local impact in the communities where they live and work, while also staying mindful of global conversations and actions around climate change and net-zero goals.

“At Novuna Business Finance, we know that the path to sustainability looks different for every business. What these examples show is how small businesses are finding practical, and often creative ways to respond to environmental challenges while staying true to their values and local communities. By sharing their experiences, we hope to offer useful insights and support others who are navigating similar decisions—through research, funding, and by giving them a platform to tell their stories.”

The full report is available now on the Novuna Business Finance website, along with exclusive podcast interviews where business owners share their experiences in their own words.