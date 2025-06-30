Maserati shines at Spa: Class victory and double podium placing in the GT2 European Series

In Race 1, Prette of LP Racing won the Am Cup category, whereas Calamia and Pampanini of Dinamic Motorsport came in as runners-up overall and in the Pro-Am class.

In Race 2, Calamia and Pampanini mounted the podium once more, with third place overall and in the Pro-Am Cup

Spa-Francorchamps, 28 June 2025 – Maserati achieved an outstanding overall result at the legendary Spa circuit, in round 3 of the 2025 GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli season. The Maserati GT2s took a win in the Am Cup class and twice mounted the podium in the overall rankings and in the Pro-Am Cup class.

In Race 1, starting from pole position, the number 1 car from the LP Racing team – driven by Philippe Prette – saw the reigning Am Cup champion achieve an extraordinary overall class victory, after starting from the front row.

In Race 2, due to an issue with his right rear tyre, the French driver with an Italian licence had to settle for fourth place in his class but nevertheless maintained leadership in the Am Cup standings. In Race 1, Calamia and Pampanini took an outstanding runner-up position overall and the second step of the podium in the Pro-Am Cup. Their performance in Race 2 was also decent, where they once again mounted the overall and class podiums, in third.

The first race of the weekend, on Friday 27th, saw Prette start from the front row and firmly take the lead in his class with a broad margin of advantage. In the first half of the race, he duelled with his teammates Calamia and Pampanini for second and third place overall. Then in the second half after the pit stop, it was easy for him to keep his Am Cup rivals in check without taking unnecessary risks, as the track had been made slippery by the rain; he took his fourth class victory. Calamia and Pampanini from the Dinamic Motorsport team started well from the second row and rose up to second position. After the pit stop, they increased the pace to try and take advantage of the penalty given to their rivals for an irregularity during the driver change. For only three seconds, Calamia and Pampanini came close to their goal, but took home second place overall and in the Pro-Am Cup.

Race 2, held on Saturday 28 June, saw the Maserati GT2 of Dinamic Motorsport driven by Mauro Calamia-Roberto Pampanini start from the second row and immediately settle into second place. The pit stop for a driver change shuffled the positions, putting the Maserati crew in third place until the chequered flag, when they mounted the podium at the prestigious Spa circuit for the second time running.

Conversely, Philippe Prette was not so lucky, having started from the third row. When he was firmly in the lead of his category, he had an issue with his right rear tyre, which forced him to make a long pit stop. Upon returning to the track he found himself fourth in the Am Cup, a placing he maintained until the finish line, meaning he remains in the lead in the overall rankings.

Maserati was the leading light throughout the Belgium weekend of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS: MCXtrema was the official Leading Car at the event, kitted out in a special livery to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the MC12’s first victory at the 24 Hours of Spa.

The House of the Trident also supplied the entire range of support cars with official Safety Cars, Leading Cars and Medical Cars, thanks to an agreement between the car manufacturer and SRO Motorsports Group.

Maria Conti, Head of Maserati Corse, noted: “The weekend at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa was simply extraordinary! The Maserati GT2s shone with victories and podium placings in the GT2 European Series, whereas our MCXtrema took the limelight by leading the pack throughout the event, perfectly embodying the spirit of the Trident.

On the sporting front, the results speak for themselves: a first place in the Am class and a second and third place in Pro-Am confirm our leadership and the excellence of our cars.

But the true thrill was to see the MCXtrema as the Leading Car on the legendary Spa track, celebrating 20 years since the historic victory of the MC12. It was an iconic moment, uniting past and future and propelling us with enthusiasm towards our first centenary in motorsport. We couldn’t be prouder!”

The next round of the GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli is scheduled to take place at Misano, for the brand’s home race in Italy, from 18 to 20 July.

