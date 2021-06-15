A care home regional manager embarked on a 100-mile cycle to raise money for Dementia UK.

Sam Armstrong, who works for Healthcare Management Solutions, planned her bike ride to start at Riverside House, Morpeth, and stop at Appleby Care Home, North Shields, for well-earned refreshments before her trip home.

Both homes are operated by Healthcare Management Solutions.

Her fundraising challenge saw Sam raise £630 for the charity, which is closely aligned with the organisation’s values. Many homes operated by Healthcare Management Solutions specialise in supporting those living with dementia.

When Sam arrived at Appleby Care Home, based on Military Road, she was greeted by staff and residents.

Dementia UK provides specialist dementia support for families. It gives compassionate one-to-one support, guidance and practical solutions people may need.

Research conducted by the Social Care Institute of Excellence indicates that more that 920,000 people in the UK are living with dementia. Though there are many different causes and types of dementia, there is currently no cure.

Commenting on her challenge, Sam said: “As I work for Healthcare Management Solutions, a care home operator, I knew that Dementia UK would be a great cause for me to raise money for.

“I am a keen cyclist, but the challenge was very tiring and I was definitely glad to see the lovely Appleby family at the end of my ride.

“Organisations such as Dementia UK are so important and the research they do for people living with the disease is life changing. I hope the money I have raised will help them to continue to do fantastic work for our elderly community.”

