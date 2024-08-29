CARE HOME RESIDENTS HELP GEORGE HELP OTHERS …

RESIDENTS at a leading Sunderland care home have swung into action to help a Wearside boy achieve his dream of helping others.

When they and staff at Belle Vue House, Mowbray Close, heard that 15-year-old Southmoor Academy pupil George Cowley was raising money to visit Africa to try and improve the lives of others, they immediately stepped in to help.

And on Saturday (24 August) they will throw open the doors and grounds of the 27-bed home – rated Outstanding by the CQC – to hold a fundraising summer carnival to help George reach his £4,330 target.

From 2pm onwards, residents, their families, friends and members of the wider community are invited to enjoy a free afternoon of live entertainment, face painting and side show games, from Splat a Rat and Hoopla to Pin the Tail on the Donkey.

There will also be a café selling cakes and refreshments and all proceeds from that, a raffle, tombola and Wheel of Fortune game, will go to support George’s fundraising efforts.

George, from Plains Farm, is hoping to spend a month in Kenya in 2025 with Camps International, learning about and implementing a variety of projects and measures designed to improve living standards and sustainability in remote areas.

His teaching assistant mum, Kayleigh, said: “That’s just the sort of boy he is. He’s really helpful. In fact, I have three kids and he’s just an unreal child; he’s always helping other people.

“He’s almost halfway to his target already and I’m actually overwhelmed that Belle Vue House has offered to help him. It’s made me quite emotional.”

The free summer carnival is annual event at Belle Vue House – which is owned by Prestwick Care and plays a pivotal role within the community – and each year residents choose which charity they would like to support.

“When they heard what George was trying to achieve, they were unanimous in wanting to help him,” said manager Alison Oliver. “Their view was that he is trying to help people he has never even met and the least they could do was help him do that.

“People often think care home residents are slightly shut off from the rest of the world, but that’s very much not the case here. We are right at the heart of everything that’s going on.”

Prestwick Care CEO, Bunty Malhotra, said: “We are all very proud of Belle Vue House, which truly embodies community spirit.

“The team and residents play a vibrant role in the community, regularly engaging with local schools, churches, theatre and sports organisations to visit and entertain our residents.

“I am sure the carnival will be fantastic as always and we all at Prestwick Care wish George every success, now and in the future. He is a real community champion.”

To contribute to George’s fundraising appeal visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/get-george-to-kenya?lang=en_GB&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=whatsapp