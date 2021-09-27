A woman, who has a passion for cooking, is celebrating 30 years’ service at a Tyneside care home.

Linda Nigrelli started as a domestic at Ashton Court in Newcastle in September 1991.

She since has worked in various roles at the home, on West Road, but the kitchen has been her passion and she has risen through the ranks in that environment from kitchen assistant to head cook.

Steve Massey, operations manager at Solehawk, which operates Ashton Court, said: “Linda is a much-loved member of staff among colleagues and residents and their relatives and friends.

“She always has been a terrific team player, who only wants the best for those living at Ashton Court.

“She is a first class cook, whose cake-making abilities are second-to-none, particularly her chocolate cakes.

“For someone to work at the same care home for 30 years is a terrace achievement and one we were all delighted to celebrate.”

Linda said: “My time at Ashton Court seems to have flown by. I can’t believe I have been here 30 years. It was a dream come true when I became the home’s head cook.

“I absolutely love my job and adore cooking and playing a part in caring for people and I look forward to continuing to do this for many years to come.”