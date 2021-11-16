A COMPETITION winning “bootylicious” scarecrow inspired by girl group Destiny’s Child has been created by residents and staff at a Teesside care home.

The curvaceous creation, named “Pumpkinlicious” after the early noughties chart-topping hit of a similar name, was installed at Mandale House Care Home, on Acklam Road, Thornaby.

Watching over the care home’s chicken coop, the scarecrow is made from donated clothing and several strategically placed pumpkins to give it a curvy figure.

Staff contributed a pair of jeans, boots, and a flannel shirt, stuffed with straw by residents, and an upcycled Easter bonnet was placed on its head, which was painted to look like make-up.

The scarecrow was entered into the Hill Care Group scarecrow competition, which saw thirty-six care homes across the north of England invited to participate.

Mandale House’s Pumpkinlicious was ultimately named the winner, receiving a prize of a £20 voucher for Hobbycraft at Teesside Park.

Brenda Turner, one of the residents who helped create the winning scarecrow, said: “We had such a laugh making the scarecrow and I love what we did with the pumpkins. I think she’s the best and I’m so happy we won first place.

“She has been placed by the hen enclosure and all our chickens have taken to their guardian angel as she is keeping the wild birds from eating the feed.”

Tracy Hill, home manager at Mandale House Care Home, said: “Everyone jumped for joy when we found out Pumpkinlicious was the competition winner.

“We had great fun making her. The win is a huge morale booster for all the staff too.

“We are already planning an outing with residents to buy craft items to make Christmas decorations. Thank you to the residents and our wonderful team members. It means such a lot to us all.”

Beth Stephenson, divisional director for the Hill Care Group, was one of the judges for the competition. She said: “The scarecrow competition is aimed at giving our residents and staff across our homes something fun to work on together, to build team spirit and bring everyone together.

“We had some brilliant entries from across our regions but Mandale House’s Pumpkinlicious not only made us laugh but it was very clever too. A well-deserved winner.”