The Stockton shopping centres are giving away 12 festive hampers.

Castlegate Shopping Centre and Wellington Square want to show the community of Stockton just how much their hard work and spirit has been appreciated this year. So, as part of their 12 days of Christmas campaign, they are giving away 12 festive hampers and asking the public to nominate people to receive these treats.

It is simple to nominate a local hero that you feel deserves recognition and most importantly a treat. You simply need to visit the centres’ website and tell them who you feel deserves it and why. Nominations are open from the 1st December and close on 12th December.

Marketing Co-ordinator, Chantal Taylor said, “We have been really humbled by the way people in Stockton have been showing kindness, supporting the elderly and vulnerable. It has made us extremely proud to be part of this great community. ”

As well as the 12 hampers that are been given to members of the public, Castlegate and Wellington Square are also donating 12 hampers to Middlesborough and Stockton Mind to give to those who will be spending Christmas alone this year.

“We encourage the people of Stockton to carry out their own acts of kindness too. The added benefit of helping others is that it is good for our own mental health and wellbeing. It can help reduce stress and improve your emotional wellbeing. In short, doing good does you good!” added Chantal Taylor.

To nominate someone to receive a festive hamper and to find out about the rest of the 12 days of Christmas campaign, visit the centres’ websites; www.castlegateshoppingcentre.com or www.wellingtonshops.co.uk