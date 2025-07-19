Catch a Summer Ride Out with Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield announces its summer 2025 calendar packed with customer ride out opportunities with new events announced across the UK.

Riders are invited to discover the current Royal Enfield model range at various riding events, including four Royal Enfield Demo Day rides, known as RED Days, at various locations across the UK in July and August, as well as the upcoming Women in Moto weekender, a Royal Enfield Owners Club Rally with the Himalayan 450 in Wales, and the next Journey, Destination, Memories event to take place in Norwich.

These events provide riders with even more opportunities to experience the current model range in the UK, with the one-of-a-kind community spirit that the Royal Enfield Riders Club is known for.

Royal Enfield Demo Days

The popular Royal Enfield Demo Days (RED Days) continue into summer 2025, with upcoming dates announced across July and August that will feature the entire Royal Enfield 2025 lineup for riders to test.

Riders should be sure to book in advance to avoid disappointment, and to secure their slot with the motorcycle of their choice.

Saturday, July 19 2025 – RED Days @ REVOLUTIONS

Bute House, Arran Road, Perth, PH1 3DZ

Book your slot here.

Saturday, July 26 2025 – RED Days @ EDDY’S MOTO

Unit 1&2, Guardian park, Tadcaster LS24 9SG

Book your slot here.

Saturday, August 9 2025 – RED Days @ CREWE MOTORCYCLE CENTRE

136-146 West St, Crewe CW1 3HQ

Book your slot here.

Sunday, August 24, 2025 – RED Days @ MIDWEST MOTO

Business Park, Ribbesford Rd, Stourport-on-Severn DY13 0TF

Book your slot here.

Women in Moto

The annual Women in Moto show, now on its fifth iteration, is set to take place on 16-17th August 2025 at Uttoxeter Racecourse, inviting the entire motorcycling community to get together and immerse themselves in all things moto, including test rides on the latest Royal Enfield range.

This is a weekend celebrating the incredible women in motorcycling, with inspirational speakers and panel talks from the women winning races to extraordinary solo tourers, workshops to get hands on, and plenty of riding opportunities for riders of all levels.

Find out more here.

Royal Enfield Owners Club Rally

Converging at Baskerville Hall in Wales from 15th-17th August 2025, the Royal Enfield Owners Club is set for a weekend exploring the 100 acres of surrounding forests & fields on the Himalayan 450.

Other Royal Enfield motorcycles will be available for test rides, with the Owners Club keeping numbers limited to around 200 to ensure equal opportunities for everyone in attendance.

From Thursday arrivals, there will be a full programme of activities on Friday and Saturday, Royal Enfield-related activities include:

• Hot & Cold! A presentation of Bill Grigg’s Royal Enfield adventures in Iceland and Morocco

• Basic off-road tuition sessions – Royal Enfield Himalayans provided

• Group ride-outs and route maps for suggested DIY rides

• Guided Trail Ride

• Have a ride on an old classic Royal Enfield

• Bike Judging

Cost: Free to Royal Enfield Owners Club (REOC) members and £10 for non-members (refundable if you join the REOC during the weekend).

Find out more here.

JDM – Wings and Wheels, Moonraker Motorcycles

Following the huge success of the initial ‘Journey, Destination, Memories’ ride at CooperB Motorcycles, the next JDM event has been confirmed at Wings & Wheels at Felthorpe Airfield on Tuesday 12th August, riding out from Moonraker Motorcycles in Norwich.

No booking is needed in advance, just turn up ready to depart from Moonraker’s at 6:00pm sharp. It’ll be a huge community ride out to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Moonraker Motorcycles – with food and drink by Zaks (Norwich’s American diner of choice).

Not one to be missed!

Find out more here.