Caterham unveils limited-edition Seven CSR Twenty

The Seven CSR Twenty celebrates 20 years of the CSR chassis

Only 20 examples made available to UK customers

For the first time the model pairs Caterham’s most popular engine used in the Seven 420 with the brand’s most compliant chassis

Prices start from £79,995

Dartford, Tuesday, 12 November 2024 – Caterham has launched its latest limited-edition model, the Seven CSR Twenty, to celebrate 20 years of the CSR chassis.

It’s the first vehicle for the UK market that has been built in Caterham’s new multi-million-pound factory in Dartford.

Only 20 examples will be made available to UK customers, with prices starting from £79,995.

This special edition features Caterham’s most compliant chassis and includes inboard front and fully independent rear suspension. The inboard front suspension provides more direct and composed steering, ensuring an engaging driving experience suitable for devouring road miles. While the independent rear set up creates additional rear end grip, comfort and composure. Combined, these allow CSR Twenty to deliver its performance confidently, regardless of road quality. The ultimate in point-to-point performance.

This, paired to Caterham’s most popular engine, the 210bhp variation of the 2.0 litre Ford Duratec engine used in the Seven 420, is a combination that has never been offered before.

The performance of the four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine delivers a brake horsepower of 210 (bhp), revs up to 7,600 rpm, 0 – 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 136mph. The model also includes a 5-speed manual transmission, and ventilated front discs with quad-piston calipers.

To signify the anniversary, the model boasts the most premium finish ever seen on a Seven.

Its interior features a satin carbon dashboard, CSR Twenty edition dials, a premium leather tunnel top, Alcantara gearstick and handbrake gaiters, plush, black carpets and leather Momo steering wheel.

For all 20 exclusive owners of the CSR Twenty, a numbered plaque from one to 20 is located between the seats on the rear interior panel.

In addition, the CSR Twenty seats are designed with premium leather, Alcantara inserts, red stitching and CSR Twenty logos, resulting in a Seven that is unmatched in terms of quality and finish.

The exterior of the car features a Seven 620-style nose cone and front wings, LED front and rear lights, black Mohair boot and weather gear, red brake calipers, a two-tone Union Flag grille and for the first time on any UK model, the exclusive-to-CSR Vulcan 15” alloys.

Customers also have a choice of two premium colours, Kinetic Grey and Dynamic Silver.

Bob Laishley, Caterham Cars CEO, said: “This is without doubt the most premium Seven we’ve ever built. The interior of the car is a level up from what we’ve produced before thanks to an array of high-quality materials used throughout.

“When you combine this with the exhilarating and engaging handling of our CSR chassis, this really is a Caterham built for longer distance road trips.

“It’s a vehicle that truly celebrates 20 years of our CSR chassis and I’m proud to see it being hand built here in our new Dartford factory.”

Caterham will also make an additional 20 units available to the US market.

For more information, please visit the Caterham website.