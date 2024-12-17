Milltek Corp strengthens USA presence with launch of new pick-up truck and SUV performance exhausts at SEMA Show 2024

Renowned Milltek Corp performance exhaust debuts for Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel and Toyota Land Cruiser at SEMA Show 2024

Find the Milltek Corp stand at booth 24313 in Central Hall – Racing & Performance

Milltek Corp will reveal new products from own brand MLTK alongside new Milltek performance exhausts for the latest Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel pick-up truck and Toyota Land Cruiser at the SEMA Show that runs from 5-9 November in the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

Milltek Corp, the USA division of the highly respected exhaust manufacturer Milltek Sport, has quickly become a highlight of the massive SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Milltek Corp’s stand, at booth 24313 in Central Hall – Racing & Performance, SEMA Show visitors will be the first to see the company’s two new builds showcasing their latest developments including performance exhausts, light units, and bash guards.

Outside the halls in the Las Vegas warmth, Milltek Corp is also displaying its incredible G87-Series BMW M2 with full sports exhaust system and further upgrades from the brands that Milltek Corp is the official distributor for in the US.

“It’s massively exciting to launch new products at the biggest show of its kind,” said Steve Pound, Managing Director of Milltek Sport and CEO of Milltek Corp that is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “The SEMA Show is the perfect showcase for our performance products as we broaden our offer to more pick-up truck and SUV owners.”

Milltek Corp is also the official distributor for Auto Finesse, Forge Motorsport, Ramair, Tarox, TRE by AutoID, and Urban Automotive products in the US. See more Milltek products on the Urban Automotive SEMA 2024 stand with exhausts featuring on two of their display cars.

Steve Pound added: “The quality of our exhausts improves the sound, looks, and performance of these cars. They also add to the car’s longevity thanks to the stainless steel construction and precision manufacturing that has been a hallmark of our exhausts since the company was founded in 1983.”

For further information on Milltek Corp, visit www.milltekcorp.com or email sales@milltekcorp.com

For further information on MLTK, visit www.mltk.com