Catherine Baker joins Volkswagen Group UK Board of Management as Director of Aftersales

Catherine Baker takes on responsibility for One Aftersales function from 1 October

Replaces Sylvain Charbonnier who will take up a senior role outside the UK

Baker brings 30 years of automotive experience across multiple roles

Milton Keynes, 22 September 2025 – Volkswagen Group UK (VWG) has appointed Catherine Baker to the Board of Management in the role of Director of One Aftersales. She will succeed Sylvain Charbonnier who has held the role for the past four years, and who will be taking up a role in Volkswagen Group outside the UK.

Baker joined VWG in 2018, and has held a number of senior roles in product and financial services, as well as the position of Head of Retailer Learning Services. For the past two years, she has been Head of Group Parts Operations. Prior to joining VWG she worked at Mercedes-Benz and brings with her a wealth of commercial and strategic experience honed over 30 years in the automotive industry. She is also a passionate and influential leader of diversity and inclusion in the business.

The One Aftersales division is responsible for all aftersales activities for the SEAT, CUPRA, Škoda, Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. On top of ‘everyday’ aftersales functions, the department’s scope includes business development, parts supply chain and service and technical operations.

Commenting on her appointment, Baker said: “I’m excited to be joining the board of management at such a pivotal time. The move to electrification and digitalisation as well as evolving consumer expectations are changing the way we do business and look after our customers. I’m looking forward to taking over from Sylvain and leading the One Aftersales team into the next decade.”

Volkswagen Group UK Managing Director, Damien O’Sullivan, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Catherine to the Board and look forward to working with her in developing the next generation of aftersales propositions. I’d like to thank Sylvain for his considerable contribution and wish him well for his future in the Volkswagen Group.”