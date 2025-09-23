New Head of Fleet Sales for Volkswagen UK

Simon Lynch becomes Volkswagen’s new Head of Fleet Sales

He succeeds Owen Shepherd, who takes on responsibility for Product and Planning

Appointment completes a series of leadership moves in the brand to ensure readiness for the future

Milton Keynes – Volkswagen UK has named Simon Lynch as its new Head of Fleet Sales. He will join the brand on 8 December from his current role as Head of Aftersales Retailer Operations at Volkswagen Group UK.

The appointment completes a series of moves in the Volkswagen UK team announced earlier this month, which see Kevin Rendell taking on responsibility for Network Sales, and Owen Shepherd moving to the Head of Product and Planning role.

Lynch joined Volkswagen Group UK in 2006, working in roles spanning finance, Network risk, product marketing, sales and was Head of Aftersales for Škoda, before moving to his current position as Head of Aftersales Retailer Operations.

Commenting on his appointment, Lynch said: “I’m looking forward to returning to the Volkswagen brand and heading up the Fleet Sales team. Both the brand and the fleet market are in an exciting phase of change, with electrification, digitalisation and the way people buy and use cars all evolving at pace. Volkswagen has a fantastic team and I’m delighted to be playing my part in developing the UK’s best-selling brand.”

Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK, said: “I am pleased to welcome Simon to the Volkswagen UK team and to complete my leadership team reshuffle. The next few years will be especially exciting for Volkswagen, with the launches of the ID. Polo and new T-Roc, and fleet customers are more important than ever to our brand evolution. I’m looking forward to leading the new team into 2026 and beyond.”