CHANGING TACTICS…

SUNDERLAND’s gaming community is enjoying a tactical advance thanks to a new community initiative.

Fans of everything from Warhammer and Lord of the Rings to Scrabble and Cluedo, can now take part in a packed programme of game related activities at Tactic North East, Sunniside.

And along with the chance to play, take part in tournaments and make models, they can make new friends, gain confidence and learn new games in a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment, supported by Sunderland BID.

Tactic North East, a community interest company – based at Back Norfolk Street – has six gaming tables and regularly hosts tabletop gaming tournaments, gaming nights where friends can play each other and social nights where people are encouraged to meet others to play boardgames.

The venue also holds creative paint and play events where gamers can have a go at painting models and scenery, watch live play and talk to volunteers about getting started in the hobby.

And Chris Whyte, who runs the venue, is currently planning speed gaming and board game events for younger people throughout the summer.

“There is a large gaming community in the North East and part of that demographic is young people – some trans, some neurodivergent, some experiencing mental health difficulties,” he said.

“And they would have nowhere else to go to fulfil their hobby if we did not exist, or would have to travel to somewhere like Newcastle.

“We recognised that there was a need and that there were young people who were lonely, isolated and had nowhere else to find like-minded friends, so we opened the venue.

“We have then gradually been able to offer further services like the paint and play days and the gaming socials thanks to generous funding from Sunderland BID.”

Tactic North East CIC has been funded from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) following a successful application made by Sunderland BID, which led to an award of £202,253.

It is part of the bigger Sunniside Activation programme designed to build pride in place and a sense of community.

And Sunderland BID chief executive, Sharon Appleby, said “This is exactly the sort on initiative the Sunniside Activation programme was designed to encourage.

“It’s a wonderful facility, not just for young gamers, but also for older members of the community who may be feeling a little lonely or isolated and might enjoy spending an evening playing board games in a friendly, welcoming environment.”

Currently the venue holds gaming socials at the Gallery every Monday evening and tabletop gaming sessions on Wednesdays, both from 6pm to 10pm and gaming on a Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

Everyone is welcome and there is a three tier price system. Tabletop gaming is either full price at £5, a contribution at £3.50 or free depending on what patrons feel able to pay. The gaming socials are £3.50, £2 and free for the same reason, while the paint and play events are completely free.

More information is available at www.tacticnortheast.com, via Instagram and Threads at @tacticnecic or by emailing hello@tacticnortheast.com