CHAOPHRAYA NEWCASTLE LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE THAI COOKING MASTERCLASSES

Family-owned Thai restaurant in Newcastle is now offering live cookery classes.

Local Thai restaurant, Chaophraya, is set to relaunch its ever-popular cookery masterclasses later this month, for participants to learn how to cook their favourite Thai dishes, following a successful trial at the end of last year.

The cookery masterclasses¸ which will be located within the monument terrace area of the restaurant, will bring guests together to learn how to cook authentic Thai dishes, from start to finish, whilst mastering the art of culinary skills transferable to any kitchen.

Running every Sunday from Sunday 6th February, the class will teach participants how to make one of five starters and mains including some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes; Thai Green Curry, Pad Thai, Papaya Salad, Tom Yum Thai Soup, Spring Rolls and Massaman Curry.

Leading the cooking classes, is their experienced head chef who has been trained by and owner Executive Chef of the restaurant group, Kim Kaewraikhot. Kim said: “We are so excited to launch the new cookery classes here at Chaophraya Newcastle. We have taken the time to perfect these classes so that our guests feel a true taste of all that Thailand has to offer throughout their experience. The recipes we have chosen to teach are made with the freshest ingredients and showcase a variety of skills throughout the different sessions. Our guests can put their culinary skills to the test, or simply enjoy creating a classic Thai dish in a group environment.

“The best Thai food comes from using the freshest ingredients, along with the skillful art of

preparation and combining the right ingredients at the right time to create an exceptional dish. Our

live cooking classes provide the necessary education, facilities and approach to help participants

master the art of Thai cooking.

“The classes are very fun and relaxed and provide the perfect gift for a loved one – particularly couples looking for something a little different this Valentine’s Day.”

The classes will launch on the 6th February with starting off with ‘A Royal Occasion’ class of Steamed Dumplings and Massaman Curry.

What to expect from the cooking masterclass

The Chaophraya cooking masterclass will welcome participants with a fruit punch on arrival, before being given an introduction to Thai ingredients and where to source them. The lead chef will then provide a demonstration on how to prepare and cook each course, before participants try their hand themselves.

Participants will be given a recipe pack which includes a step-by-step guide on how to create the meal, as well as a full list of ingredients and equipment required.

The masterclass will be made up of 5-12 people and each person will learn to cook one starter and one main. The session will be around 2 hours and will conclude with a tasting session.

How to book

Classes start at £69 and for more information and how to book, visit the website. When booking, it is compulsory to include any dietary requirements, to ensure you have everything you need on the day. All equipment, ingredients and aprons are provided.

For more information, or to book an experience, please visit: https://chaophraya.co.uk/cooking-schools