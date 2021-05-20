CHARITY BOOK LAUNCH TO COMMEMORATE MEMORIES OF THE PANDEMIC

A book of children’s stories about their lockdown experiences has been created to raise funds for the reading charity Bookmark.

The book, called Stockton Stories, has been created by Castlegate Shopping Centre and Wellington Square in the heart of Stockton-on-Tees as a community project with two purposes. The first was to create a record of what the coronavirus pandemic has been like for children in Teesside and the second to raise money for Bookmark, the reading charity, to help local children with their reading skills.

Primary school pupils were invited to write about their experiences over the past year and what they would like children of the future to know about the pandemic. Over 600 fantastic stories, poems and pictures were received, from which the shopping centre teams selected their favourite 50 to include in the book.

Each child that has their story included in the book will receive a £10 book token and the three schools that submitted the most entries will each receive £100 to spend on books. The three winning schools were St. Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Roseberry Primary School and St Cuthberts.

The book will be launched on Friday 4th June at Castlegate sand Wellington Square, where children will be able to join in with a fun-filled day including storytelling sessions of the featured stories and bookmark craft bags to take home.

Stockton Stories will be available to purchase in the centres for just £2.50 with all monies raised donated to Bookmark, the reading charity.

“We were overwhelmed not only by the number of entries we received for the competition, but by the high standard of entries. It made it very difficult to choose just 50 stories to include in the book” said Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager at Castlegate and Wellington Square.

Matt Boxall, Centre Manager said “It is great to be able to work in partnership with so many of our local schools to produce this charity book and to raise money to help children with their reading.”

Corporate Partnerships Executive Laura Burke said: “With more children than ever needing help with their reading this year, we’re thrilled to be a part of Stockton Stories and are really looking forward to reading some of the children’s writing about their experiences during lockdown. A big thank you from us here at Bookmark and on behalf of the children who will get extra support.”

For a list of the 50 children that have their stories included in the book and more details of the launch events please visit the centres’ websites; www.castlegateshoppingcentre.com and www.wellingtonshops.co.uk