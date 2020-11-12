Please help us with our Winter Bag Appeal during October/November.

We aim to give men and women being released from prison release or homeless packs (including essential items such as toiletries) and need your help to do this.

Please donate second hand/used (good condition) back packs, handbags or drawstring bags and unused/sealed toiletries.

The toiletries we need include:

– Toothbrushes

– Toothpaste

– Shower gel

– Sanitary products for women

– Sponges/face cloths

– Deodorant

These bags make a huge difference to the men and women leaving prison with nothing or very little, and it is particularly hard at this time of year with the cold, wet weather. It also means that they don’t have to walk away for the start of their new life with just a plastic carrier bag and can choose their own bag.

If you can help please drop off your donations at the following location:

HMP Durham visitors centre (Old Elvet, Durham) – Friday 27 November, 9.30am to 11.30am.

HMP Low Newton (contact Khutchinson@nepacs.co.uk) and HMP Holme House (slong@nepacs.co.uk or shodges@nepacs.co.uk) are continuing to welcome donations so please contact the teams to arrange collection or pick up.

Thank you for your help.