North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Education

Check out these mini graduates who are all set for a big future

ByPressoffice

Jul 4, 2023 #University of Sunderland; Sir David Bell; St Mary's Childcare Nursery
2023pr078pic4

Children as young as three pulled on traditional gowns to get their scrolls at the University of Sunderland’s St Mary’s Childcare Centre.

And on hand to pass out the graduation certificates was University Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Sir David Bell.

During the morning, the children sang songs and showcased some of the skills they had learned during their time at the nursery, including a song in French. They were then presented with a certificate and teddy.

Jen Boyce, Deputy Childcare Manager at the Nursery, said: “Our Ladybird Graduation has been a great success, both the children and their families have had a fantastic time celebrating.

‘We are very proud of the children and everything that they have achieved. Everyone at St Mary’s Childcare Centre would like to wish the children every success and happiness in their next adventure.”

Sir David Bell said: “While currently a vice-chancellor, I never forget that my first leadership role was as a primary school headteacher. So, I am well used to little people sitting at my feet during a school assembly, only to realise that they are slowly undoing my shoelaces.

“I am pleased to say that here was none of that on the morning I attended the mini-graduations at the University’s nursery this morning. The children looked wonderful and behaved impeccably so I look forward to welcoming them to the University at some point in the future – although I do realise that I will be President Biden’s age then!”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

By Pressoffice

Related Post

Business Durham Education Newcastle North East North East News Technology Teesside

Tees Valley Businesses Back Call for University Technical College on Teesside

Jul 3, 2023 Global News Media
Arts and Culture Education

‘People Not Profit’: Lecturer’s exhibition celebrates 75 years of the NHS

Jun 30, 2023 Pressoffice
Arts and Culture Education

SUNDERLAND FIRST UK CITY TO HOST ICONIC RAINBOW DRESS

Jun 30, 2023 Pressoffice

You missed

Food & Drink Hospitality Life North East News

WHY HAGGERTY’S NO FLASH IN THE PAN…

Jul 4, 2023 Dave Stopher
Business

Beyond Boundaries: The Art of Abstract Logo Design

Jul 4, 2023 hyperlocalcloud
Education

Check out these mini graduates who are all set for a big future

Jul 4, 2023 Pressoffice
Technology

POS Software- Top 10 Features To Look For- A Complete Guide

Jul 4, 2023 admin