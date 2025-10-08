Romans International crunches numbers to create the perfect supercar

It’s a topic that divides opinion across the Reddit threads, YouTube channels and petrol head chats, but Romans International, with a little help from AI, can finally uncover what exactly the “perfect” supercar looks like.

Comparing 40 of the world’s most popular supercars, across their dimensions, materials, doors, engines and more, Romans crunched the numbers to generate the balanced blueprint using AI technology, a model we call the PJ468.

So what makes up the PJ468? Here’s the lowdown on its look and feel…

The Full Spec:

Engine & Ethos: 4.6-litre V8 sits right between the Porsche 918 and Ferrari 458 for capacity, delivering instant throttle response with a classic V8 soundtrack. It’s the connoisseur’s choice, blending today’s tech with yesterday’s spirit.

Powertrain & Layout: Rear mid-engine, rear-wheel drive: the same setup as icons like the Ferrari 458 and McLaren 720S, chosen for its ideal weight balance for those who want the razor-sharp handling of a true driver’s car.

Performance: 204mph top speed, edging just below the 205mph of the McLaren 765LT and Ferrari 296. 0-60mph in 3.2s, matching the figures from Porsche 718 and Aston Martin DBS. It’s supercar-quick but not just about brute force.

Body & Doors: Two-door coupé with conventional doors, no butterfly or scissor drama. Findings favoured usability over theatre, like most Ferraris and Aston Martins.

Materials: Aluminium construction wins with 55% preference in the dataset (like Ferrari F12, 812), offering weight savings and durability over carbon fibre.

Drivetrain : Rear-wheel drive, with that playful, purist, grin-inducing edge. Reflecting 80% of the models (Ferrari 488, F8, and plenty more), this is the enthusiast’s layout.

Proportions : 4,594mm length × 1,981mm width × 1,237mm height, wheelbase 2,678mm. Sleek dimensions in classic McLaren territory – low, wide and perfectly poised. Designed for presence on the road and precision on the track.

Romans also followed the classic naming conventions seen across the industry. Some honour people or places (Senna or Chiron), others lean into animals, while many reference what’s under the bonnet.

PJ nods to Paul Jaconelli, reflecting Romans’ heritage; 468 reflects engine capacity and cylinder count, echoing numeric traditions familiar to Ferrari and McLaren enthusiasts.

“We see hundreds of the world’s most impressive cars, and patterns emerge,” said Paul Jaconelli, Founder, Romans International. “The AI didn’t chase extremes. It chose balance; the bits supercar makers most often get right.”

"This isn't a greatest-hits collage," added Jaconelli. "It's the statistical sweet spot turned into a