Charity

Children’s cancer charity Candlelighters offers discounted prices for Yorkshire’s biggest challenge events.

Byadmin

Feb 21, 2024

Candlelighters, a Yorkshire charity supporting children and families affected by childhood cancer, is holding an early bird sale until 31st March for a range of challenge events taking place this year. The charity is offering up to 50% off tickets for the 2024 events, with prices from as little as £11.

The choice of events varies from some of the largest and most challenging running events in the region to thrilling obstacle courses. Participants can take on the Great North Run in Newcastle, a hike across the Yorkshire Three Peaks, or the Total or Junior Warrior obstacle courses in Leeds. No matter the age or skill level, there is an event for everyone.

 

Tom Robertshaw, Head of Fundraising at Candlelighters says: “Be it running, walking or tackling an obstacle course, taking part in challenge events is an opportunity to help Candlelighters provide vital emotional, practical and financial support for children and families across the Yorkshire region. The charity’s impactful services are wide ranging and extend from individual support to helping in the wider community.”

He adds: “Whether it’s supporting patients on the wards in Leeds Children’s Hospital, or funding essential research to improve the lives of children diagnosed with cancer, the support offered by Candlelighters relies on fundraising.

 

We charge a ticket price for our challenge events, which contributes towards the costs of running the activities. Our early bird prices encourage greater participation and directly support our fundraising efforts. The reduced prices are for a limited period so we’re encouraging participants to register by March 31st.”

 

Candlelighters has published a full list of events which are on sale: 

 

Leeds Half Marathon | Sunday 12th May 2024 | Leeds

£15 Until Midnight 31st March 2024 | Full Price £30

 

Total Warrior 12k | Saturday 22nd June or Sunday 23rd June 2024 | Bramham Park, Leeds

£35 Until Midnight 31st March 2024 | Full Price £60

 

Junior Warrior | Saturday 22nd June or Sunday 23rd June 2024 | Bramham Park, Leeds

£25 Until Midnight 31st March 2024 | Full Price £30

 

Leeds 10k | Sunday 23rd  June 2024 | Leeds

£11 Until Midnight 31st March 2024 | Full Price £22

 

York 10k | Sunday 4th August 2024 | York

£12 Until Midnight 31st March 2024 | Full Price £24

 

Great North Run| Sunday 8th September 2024 | Newcastle-upon-Tyne

£25 Until Midnight 31st March 2024 | Full Price £49

 

Yorkshire Three Peaks | Saturday 14th September 2024 | Yorkshire Dales

£25 Until Midnight 31st March 2024 | Full Price £30

 

Yorkshire Marathon | Sunday 20th October 2024 | York

£25 Until Midnight 31st March 2024 | Full Price £50

 

More details about the events and how to book a place can be found at Events Archives – Candlelighters

 

