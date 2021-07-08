A North-East charity is putting smiles back on children’s faces thanks to generous donations from the local community.

Pathways 4 All is a parent-led charity, based in Benton, which provides play and leisure services for disabled children and young people. Over the last 2 years, the charity has been working towards funding much needed improvements to its centre, including the installation of a wheelchair accessible sensory path.

A recent donation of £1,500 from leading Newcastle-based law firm Muckle LLP has helped Pathways 4 All reach its target of £4,200 needed to build the path, with construction on track for completion in time for the summer holidays.

Like many local charities, Pathways 4 All was hit hard by the pandemic and forced to close their doors in March last year, only re-opening again this week.

Lynn McManus, founder and CEO of Pathways 4 All, said that after an initial slow down, fundraising activity picked up thanks to the efforts of parents and support from the local community.

She said: “We’ve been amazed by the generosity and hard work of our parents, friends and supporters in the local community.

“We’re one hundred per cent reliant on funding and volunteers to keep the centre running. So, without support from donors like Muckle we wouldn’t be able to continue to provide disabled children and young people the opportunity to play, learn and grow.”

Jason Wainwright, managing partner at Muckle LLP said: “Pathways 4 All’s commitment to benefiting the lives of children and their families is truly inspiring, and we’re thrilled that our donation has helped them to reach its target.

“Lynn and her team are doing a fantastic job under difficult circumstances and we’re looking forward to working with them in the future.”

The charity fundraises throughout the year and will be holding their annual charity ball on Saturday 9th October 2021. To reserve your table please contact lynn@pathways4all.co.uk