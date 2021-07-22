Chilli No. 5 set to attend Speciality & Fine Food Fair London

– Discover two new products: Chilli No. 5 Chilli Flakes & Travel Size No. 5

– Meet Chilli No 5’s founder and chef

– Enjoy a live cooking demonstration

– Sample bite-sized tapas paired with Chilli No. 5 15 International gourmet chilli sauces

Chilli No. 5 is delighted to announce that they will be attending the Speciality & Fine Food Fair, stand 2822.

The UK’s leading showcase of artisanal food and drink will be held Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 September in Olympia, London, providing guests with an opportunity to meet independent fine food retailers, delicatessens, hoteliers, chefs, restaurateurs, importers, and distributors.

Chilli No. 5 will be showcasing their selection of 13 luxury artisanal chilli sauces, available both in glass bottles and land-fill friendly pouches, as well as their hot sauce gift collections, accessories, limited edition chilli sauces, and two new exciting products.

Guests will also be able to meet Chilli No. 5’s founder and CEO, Rumble Romagnoli, as well as Chilli No. 5’s chef Andrea Pepe. Both will be available to answer questions about the innovative healthy chilli sauce brand and offer advice on food pairings and recipe ideas.

A live cooking demonstration by chef Andrea will highlight the ease with which Chilli No. 5’s luxury chilli sauces can be incorporated into a wide range of cuisines. At the same time, bite-sized tapas will enable guests to sample a selection of Chilli No. 5’s gourmet sauces.

“We are delighted to be attending the Speciality & Fine Food Fair,” said Romagnoli. “Chilli No. 5 is a designer gourmet chilli sauce brand that is unique in the market. All our luxury sauces are filled with six good-for-you natural health supplements, as well as being only made from superfoods. Our sauces are also all vegan and gluten-free. We are looking forward to connecting with existing customers at the show, as well as meeting new distributors who have perhaps not heard of the Chilli No. 5 brand yet.”

Exciting new product launches

Chilli No. 5 will also be launching two exciting new products at the show; Chilli No. 5 Chilli Flakes and Travel Size No. 5.

Chilli No. 5 Chilli Flakes offer the ultimate spicy treat for those who like their food hot, hot, hot! Measuring 400,000 on the Scoville Heat Chart, Chilli No. 5’s Chilli Flakes feature large dried flakes of Reaper Chilli – the hottest chilli in the world – expertly blended with Chilli No. 5’s exclusive chilli blend. The dried chilli flakes are housed in an elegant glass tube and can be added during the cooking process or sprinkled over finished dishes. They are available to purchase on the Chilli No. 5 website, priced at £20.

Travel Size No. 5 features two of the brand’s most popular chilli products – Sriracha Cha Cha Cha hot sauce and Pizza Pizzazz chilli oil, each packaged in a 20ml glass bottle and housed in a sleek black pouch. These Chilli No. 5 minis are designed for those who want to carry their favourite sauces while on the go, perfect for picnics or adding spice to restaurant dishes and even for planes & trains. They are currently on offer priced at £35 for five pouches.

Romagnoli added: “We are inviting all attendees of the show to come down to our stand 2822 and discover the Sauce of Life! Try some incredible tapas, meet the team, check out our range of elegant and healthy chilli sauces, as well as discover our two exciting new products.”