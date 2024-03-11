CHIVA-SOM HUA HIN COMES TO EUROPE WITH DUO OF EXCLUSIVE FIVE-NIGHT RETREATS AT WEISSENHAUS, GERMANY

Pioneering transformative wellness destination Chiva-Som Hua Hin, Thailand, is set to bring a wellbeing premiere to the shores of the Baltic Sea with its first ever retreat residency in Germany, in partnership with acclaimed luxury resort, Weissenhaus.

From 21 – 26 May and from 28 May – 2 June 2024, two consecutive five-day retreats will combine Chiva-Som’s pioneering holistic wellness philosophy with the privacy, tranquility and culinary delights of the Relais & Châteaux beachside estate. Eliciting gentle deceleration for mind, body and soul through the vastness of nature and outstanding hospitality, the values of Weissenhaus echo Chiva-Som’s dedication to holistic wellness, providing the foundations for this exclusive collaboration.

Limited to a maximum of 12 guests each, the retreats offer a personalised health and wellness experience that promotes well-being and sustainably improves quality of life, imbuing participants with new inspiration to take back into their daily lives. After a detailed analysis and exploration of each guest’s needs, retreat programmes are individually tailored to include a variety of treatments and activities. These include not only three body treatments and a rejuvenating JetPeel therapy, but also numerous individual and group meditation and yoga sessions, delivered by expert spa therapists and physiotherapists from Chiva-Som Hua Hin. For a truly holistic experience, Chiva-Som’s team of chefs will showcase the resort’s signature wellness cuisine with a series of specially prepared detox menus and culinary masterclasses, culminating in a gala farewell dinner in conjunction with the Weissenhaus’s two-Michelin star restaurant Courtier led by Chef Christian Scharrer.

Pictured (l): Chef Christian Scharrer of the two-Michelin-star Weissenhaus’s restaurant Courtier.

Pictured: Chiva-Som Hua Hin experts will provide dedication of holistic wellness at Weissenhaus in Germany

“Today’s global, 24/7 world of business and fast pace of life has left many people burnt out, drained and exhausted. To counteract this, people are increasingly seeking holistic wellness approaches to support their physical, mental and spiritual health. Our partnership will bring Chiva-Som’s renowned Asian wellness philosophies and hospitality to the distinctive natural luxury retreat home and grounds of Weissenhaus.

Chiva-Som and Weissenhaus share a vision of excellence in wellness and constantly seek to be pioneers in our fields, sharing a dedication to the highest quality of service and commitment to transformative guest experiences. Together we have created two retreats, which represent our joint belief that a balanced fusion of Eastern and Western wellness approaches can offer sustainable lifestyle transformations for modern consumers. Our joint offering addresses not only the body, but also the mind and soul, offering guests a journey to inner balance and outer wellbeing.” said Krip Rojanastien, Chairman and CEO of Chiva-Som International Health Resorts.

The Chiva-Som Hua Hin x Weissenhaus Retreat starts from €4,770 per person, including five nights’ accommodation; pre-arrival online health and wellness consultation; daily wellness treatments and activities as per the retreat programme; three wellness cuisine meals per day; and farewell gala dinner. For further information and reservations, please visit Chiva Som meets Weissenhaus.

To begin a wellness journey with Chiva-Som Hua Hin, please call +66 32 536 536, email reservations@chivasom.com, or WhatsApp +66 82 796 7689.

Visit www.chivasom.com for more details.