Choice Hotels EMEA has continued its strategic agreement with CPI Hotels, the leading hotel operating company in the Czech Republic and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Region, as they opened their fourteenth Choice hotel – the Clarion Congress Hotel Bratislava.

Choice Hotels EMEA and CPI Hotels have a long-standing relationship that has been in place since the 1990s. With the opening of the Clarion Congress Hotel Bratislava, CPI Hotels now has fourteen Choice hotels across the Czech Republic and Slovakia, including the recently renovated Clarion Congress Prague – one of the largest conference hotels in Europe.

The recently opened Clarion Congress Hotel Bratislava is a 175 room property ideally located within walking distance of the city center and old town. It is well connected by public transport to both the city center and nearby Bratislava and Vienna airports. The property itself has a restaurant and bar in addition to conference facilities for 180 delegates and a fitness centre.

The Clarion Congress Prague is one of the largest and most modern congress hotels in the Czech Republic with the capacity to hold over 2,500 delegates. The hotel, which has 559 newly renovated, well-appointed rooms, is suitably located for both sightseeing and business trips with the centre of Prague a ten minute trip on the metro line. The hotel is also connected to the Fénix Shopping Gallery and a wellness and fitness centre.

CPI Hotels is also working on the opening of the Comfort Hotel Budapest, expected to open towards the end of 2022.

Commenting on the continued agreement and portfolio expansion, Choice Hotels EMEA CEO, Jonathan Mills said: “We have a long-standing relationship with CPI Hotels and I’m pleased that continues alongside the addition of these new properties.

“Despite challenging times for hospitality, EMEA remains an important growth market for Choice Hotels and we are delighted to be increasing our footprint in the region with the addition of these properties in Bratislava and Budapest to our portfolio.

“Sustainable growth for Choice Hotels EMEA is about the right brands in the right locations in the right markets. I am sure guests will be excited by the offerings of both hotels and I look forward to further Choice Hotel properties opening in the region.

“This year is an important one for us here at Choice Hotels EMEA as we continue to support our franchisees through this recovery phase. We are focused on continuing to build a franchisee collaboration proposition that’s fit for the future, developed on our understanding of today’s franchisee and evolved consumer.

Jan Kratina, CEO of CPI Hotels said “It is an honour that our cooperation with one of the largest hotel groups in the world has been growing and strengthening for more than 25 years. I am confident that despite today’s challenging times, all 14 hotels that are part of the cooperation with Choice Hotels EMEA will be successful. I am very much looking forward to it.”

Hotel group CPI Hotels, a subsidiary of CPI Property Group, operates more than 30 hotels under the brands Clarion Hotels, Comfort Hotels, Quality Hotels, Mamaison Hotels & Residences, Buddha-Bar Hotel Collection, Spa & Kur Hotels and Holiday Inn, Courtyard by Marriott plus another three hotels operated under their respective brands. With a portfolio encompassing more than 10,000 beds and a conference capacity of around 13,000 places, CPI Hotels is the biggest hotel group in the Czech Republic.

