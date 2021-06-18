Being an island with a powerful navy presence, the UK has a rich marine history that has led to it being a great place to sail. With plenty of canals, rivers and surrounded by sea, there’s a diverse range of options to enjoy a boating holiday.

Click and Boat is an online marketplace designed to match private boat owners with those looking to rent a boat. For example, guests have a wide range of options, from sailboats and narrowboats to catamarans and large luxury yachts. Some may offer a skipper for the day, whilst others allow lengthy stays where you’re alone and in charge.

Because of all the water in and around the island, yacht charter in the UK is plentiful and diverse. In fact, there are over 40,000 UK boats to choose from on Click and Boat, so it’s a matter of picking the destination first. Here are a few destinations to consider for yacht charter holidays in the UK!

Top 5 destination for yacht chartering in the UK

Eastbourne

Being Britain’s sunniest town, Eastbourne is a great coastal town to charter a yacht in. The town itself is full of entertainment and gastronomy, and its marine facilities are some of the cheapest around.

Bournemouth

Laying in the centre of the south coast, Bournemouth is a busy tourist town in the summer. It’s not Bournemouth itself that’s the selling point, but being surrounded by interesting sites: Old Harry’s Rocks, Isle of Wight, Hegistbury Head, and even Lulworth cove a bit further along the coast.

Jersey

Jersey is a historical island that’s been a great place to get away for many Britons over the years. It makes a great boating destination due to its facilities, but also the historical sites. German war tunnels, wine tasting tours, Gerald Durrel Zoo – there’s plenty to do on the island.

Islay

Islay is a coastal spot on the west of Scotland, making it a gateway to the Atlantic ocean. When coming to Islay, you can take a short visit to Northern Island, or enjoy the sheltered waters of the town. Nearby are 8 whisky distilleries, along with some great hiking trails.

Dartmouth

Dartmouth lays between Plymouth and Exmouth on the south coast and has been a natural beauty spot for many years. There’s plenty of castles, churches, and very pretty villages. It’s a boat-friendly town with many pubs, historical boathouses, and hidden coves.

Kennet and Avon Canal

It’s worth pointing out that, many prefer a quaint narrowboat to a luxury yacht. Not only is it more affordable, but you can fit through stunning canals embedded in gorgeous nature. A major canal route in Britain is from Bristol to Reading, stretching 87 miles. This is a great route for families to slowly travel down a rural canal, with lots of peace and quiet.

Of course, there’s plenty of amazing pubs along the route that are known for their great food and even live music. Whilst there are plenty of other canal routes in the UK, this is certainly one worth considering.