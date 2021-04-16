A family law specialist who began his career with Hay & Kilner Law Firm has returned to take up a senior role with the practice.

Christian Butler, who specialises in managing disputes arising from divorce and separation which involve complex assets, companies, pensions and property portfolios, has rejoined the Newcastle-headquartered firm as a partner in its family law team.

He also acts for parents and wider family members in matters relating to arrangements for children and has expertise in pre- and post-nuptial agreements, resolving disputes between cohabiting parties and emergency injunctions and protective orders.

Originally from Manchester, Christian moved to the North East to study for a degree in Marine Biology at Newcastle University before completing his Graduate Diploma in Law and Legal Practice Course qualifications at Northumbria University.

He secured a training contract with Hay & Kilner before going on to develop his expert legal knowledge with a renowned specialist North East family law firm and has been recognised as a ‘Rising Star’ by industry bible the Legal 500, as well as notably ‘one to watch’ by the Chambers and Partners legal ranking guide.

Christian Butler says: “Hay & Kilner is a market leading firm with real pedigree that is steeped in legal experience and rightly heralded as one of the best firms in the region.

“It has a wealth of pre-eminent solicitors who are embracing modern ways of working while retaining the firm’s core values and the opportunity to return was one I was very keen to take up.

“There has always been a great deal of integrity in the way Hay & Kilner operates, which stems from the lead set by the partners – everyone has their role to play at every level of the firm and gets the recognition they deserve for the contributions they make to its success.

“The issues arising from the pandemic over the last year has seen a real surge in a wide range of family matters and getting access to the right kind of advice and support is essential for addressing them in the best possible ways.

“I’m looking forward to taking a leading role in the development of both the family law department and the wider Hay & Kilner business, and am very pleased to be back where my legal career started.”

Hay & Kilner, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Nicola Matthews, partner and head of the family law department at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, adds: “Christian has developed an impressive reputation through his career so far and has become a highly regarded family law practitioner.

“A careful, detailed and compassionate approach is required to resolve what can often be emotional and challenging family situations and Christian’s appointment further strengthens our very capable and experienced family law team.”