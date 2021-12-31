Employees at the Glasgow branch of a national lift company based in the Noth East have come together to raise money for a well-loved Scottish park.

The team at Pickerings Lifts organised a Christmas charity raffle to help raise funds for Friends of MacRosty Park, a charity dedicated to the maintenance of MacRosty Park, which has been a popular attraction in Scotland and beyond for over 100 years.

James Church, repairs manager at Pickerings Lifts’ Glasgow office, said: “Whilst MacRosty Park is not local to the Glasgow office, we feel we have a personal connection with it and, whilst working in the local Crieff area, engineers regularly spend their breaks, between servicing and repairs, enjoying the facilities, spectacular views and tranquility the park has to offer.

“The Park has played a particularly important role in the last two years, providing a safe place for people to exercise or get some fresh air when under some of the strictest of Covid-induced lockdown restrictions.

“Because of this, we wanted to come together and raise money for Friends of MacRosty Park who help maintain the park’s environment and activities that are provided for all to enjoy.”

A team raffle which included many prizes such as extra annual leave, Christmas-themed food and drink hampers and shopping vouchers, raised £200 for the charity, which was named after its benefactor, James MacRosty and boasts children’s play areas, a Victorian bandstand, picnic areas, a café and an impressive collection of conifer trees.

Maureen Thomson, secretary of Friends of MacRosty Park, said: “What a generous donation from the team at Pickerings Lifts.

“We’re very grateful for the support and the money will be put to good use in helping to ensure the park can be used by everyone, during every season.

“We’re so proud of our wonderful park and the joy it brings to so many lives. It’s a fantastic rural area and we want to protect MacRosty’s natural beauty as long as we can.”

Pickerings Lifts, a fifth-generation family-owned business, is the UK’s leading lift specialist. Established over 160 years ago, Pickerings has a national network of depots that specify, design, install, upgrade, maintain and repair all types of lifts, escalators, loading systems and mobility equipment across many sectors for many different kinds of businesses.