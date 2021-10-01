Citroën’s range of petrol* and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles built from January 2000 onwards are compatible with E10 petrol.

Citroën is pleased to advise that petrol and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles built from January 2000 onwards are fully compatible with E10 petrol as it now becomes the default grade of petrol at filling stations. This compatibility applies to both passenger cars* and vans.

The changes that took effect from Wednesday 1st September 2021 do not affect Citroën’s full range of 100%-electric electric vehicles including New ë-C4, New ë-SpaceTourer MPV and New ë-Dispatch mid-size van. Citroën’s highly efficient BlueHDi Diesel models are also not affected.

The changes introduced by the UK Government have been brought in to reduce overall levels of CO 2 -based vehicle emissions. They have stated that the introduction of E10 “Could cut transport CO 2 emissions by 750,000 tonnes a year – the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road, or all the cars in North Yorkshire.”

For Citroën owners with vehicles built within the last 21 years, the change in standard petrol from E5 to E10 will have no impact on the way that they fill their vehicles at the pumps. Customers with vehicles built prior to January 2000 are urged to continue to use E5 Super Unleaded petrol in line with UK Government guidance.

Citroën has announced details of its full range of 100% electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) models that will be available to drivers by the end of the year. The full range comprises the mid-size New ë-Dispatch, recently launched largest van in the range, New Citroën ë-Relay and the forthcoming, compact New ë-Berlingo Van. This strategy will be replicated for Citroën passenger cars with each model enjoying an electrified powertrain by 2025.

* E10 petrol is also not compatible with the EW10D (2.0 HPi) petrol engine Citroën C5 models manufactured between 2001 and 2003, owners of these vehicles should continue to use E5 Super Unleaded petrol.

