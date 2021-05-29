Order books are now open for new Citroën ë-Berlingo, with prices starting from £29,575 OTR*.

New ë-Berlingo offers both five and seven-seat configurations.

A zero emissions range of up to 174 miles** makes it ideal for both private and fleet customers.

Available in ‘Feel’ and top-of-the-range ‘Flair XTR’ trims.

Citroën UK has opened its order books for new ë-Berlingo, the all-electric version of the brand’s multi-award winning MPV. Prices and specifications are now confirmed – with new ë-Berlingo available in five-seat and seven-seat form – and with prices starting from £29,575*.

The zero emissions new ë-Berlingo features a 50kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor, allowing the new model to achieve a range of up to 174 miles**. Ideal for both private and fleet or business users, new ë-Berlingo supports up to 100kW rapid (DC) charging, with an 80% re-charge taking less than 30 minutes, while a full charge from a 7.4 kW single-phase wallbox takes 7.5 hours thanks to the 7.4kW on-board charger. Customers with access to three-phase power can specify an optional 11kW on-board charger that will charge new ë-Berlingo in 4 hours 45 minutes, when using a wallbox that also supports this faster home-charging solution.

Capable of seating five, or up to seven people comfortably (XL body length only), and with a range of up to 174 miles** from a single charge, new ë-Berlingo offers both private and business users a unique choice of vehicle. With zero emissions, new ë-Berlingo also keeps running costs low for fleet operators and drivers, with a Benefit-in-Kind rate of just 1%***, and exemption from London congestion and ultra-low emissions charges.

Drivers have a choice of three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Power, to suit a variety of driving conditions. To optimise range, new ë-Berlingo also features a regenerative braking system, with drivers able to activate a ‘B’ mode via the central console to maximise energy recovery during braking.

PRACTICALITY & VERSATILITY

New ë-Berlingo is available as ‘M’ (Medium) or ‘XL’ variants with M versions measuring 4,403mm long and 1,844mm high. The XL version is 4,753mm long and 1,849mm high.

All versions are 2,107mm wide (with door mirrors folded out), and thanks to a specially adapted power steering system, have an agile turning circle of just 10.8m. M versions come with five seats, while the XL version features two additional folding seats in a third row, bringing the total occupant capacity up to seven.

Boot space in M versions ranges from 775-litres to 3,500-litres with all passenger seats folded forward, while the XL model increases available boot space to between 1,050-litres and 4,000-litres. M versions can carry items up to 2.70m in length, while the larger XL model comes with a 3.05m maximum load length.

For improved storage flexibility, all M versions come with a two-height parcel shelf, while the XL version features a retractable parcel shelf. In total there are 26 different storage compartments inside new ë-Berlingo, which combine to add an extra 167-litres of useable space in the cabin.

TRIM LEVELS

From launch in the UK, new ë-Berlingo is available with two trim choices, ‘Feel’ and ‘Flair XTR’, with Feel models available as M or XL variants, while Flair XTR is sold exclusively in M length.

Feel

Feel models come as standard with 16-inch steel wheels with a ‘Twirl’ cover design, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, Airbump® technology, electric door mirrors and automatic windscreen wipers. All versions also feature sliding side doors.

Inside, all Feel models come with a ‘Nemo’ grained interior ambiance, Green Mica Cloth, a folding front passenger seat and a 1/3 – 2/3 folding second row bench. All models come with tray tables on the back of the front seats.

All Feel models are delivered as standard with a capacitive eight-inch touchscreen, featuring both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto. To ensure the safety of drivers, passengers and other road users, Feel models come with Citroën’s Safety Pack that features Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Safety Brake, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation, and Driver Attention Alert. For ease and convenience, all Feel models also come as standard with rear parking sensors.

Flair XTR

To ensure it stands out on the road, the top-of-the-range Flair XTR model comes with 17-inch ‘Spin’ alloy wheels, XTR badging, black roof bars and door mirrors, orange fog light surrounds, and orange flourishes on the Airbump® panels.

Inside, the Flair XTR trim comes with a Resada Green interior ambiance and Line Green Fabric, as well as a 10-inch fully digital driver display and Citroën Connect Nav that features real time traffic updates and connected services. The Citroën Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance system puts drivers in touch with a trained advisor in the event of an accident or a breakdown.

The Flair XTR version also adds a head-up display and a 180° colour reversing camera for easier manoeuvring.

ONLINE ORDERING

New ë-Berlingo can be ordered online in the UK via the brand’s new Citroën Store, with all retail purchases on the platform benefiting from a five-year/100,000 mile warranty for added peace-of-mind. The Citroën Store allows customers to configure their vehicle, select the finance package that best suits them, agree a part-exchange valuation and order their new ë-Berlingo from the comfort of their own home.

The 50kWh battery in new ë-Berlingo has an eight-year/100,000 mile warranty.

NEW Ë-BERLINGO PRICING

Prices for the new ë-Berlingo start from £29,575 after the current Plug-in Car Grant is applied.