Citroën UK updates award-winning Grand C4 SpaceTourer – revised range available from October 2021 production.

Streamlined trim and engine line-up ensures each version comes with the most desirable features as standard.

Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer seven-seat MPV now available in most popular ‘Sense’ and ‘Shine’ trims, with the entry-level ‘Live’ specification no longer offered.

Prices for the new Grand C4 SpaceTourer start at £28,630 OTR MRRP.

Citroën UK has revealed pricing and specification details for its new, updated Grand C4 SpaceTourer seven-seater MPV range. Order books are open now and production commences in October 2021. With prices starting from £28,630 OTR, Grand C4 SpaceTourer sees updates to its trim and engine options, resulting in a rationalised range focused on the most popular upper-level versions.

The newly revised Grand C4 SpaceTourer range arrives after another successful year for the exceptionally popular MPV, with Grand C4 SpaceTourer having been named DieselCar & EcoCar ‘Best MPV’ 2021, and ‘Best Used MPV’ in the What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards 2021. Only yesterday, the evergreen model was crowned ‘Best Used MPV’ by Auto Express in their annual used car awards.

Effective from October 2021 production, Citroën UK has streamlined Grand C4 SpaceTourer’s trim and engine options, with the model now available in the two most popular trim levels only – ‘Sense’ and ‘Shine’ – meaning the entry-level ‘Live’ trim is no longer available. For ‘Sense’ versions, Citroën UK has removed the BlueHDi 130 EAT8 automatic powertrain to prioritise more popular engine variants that remain.

Customer demand has been the key contributor to the streamlined range, with over 90% of customers ordering the ‘Sense’ and ‘Shine’ trim level, with around 60% opting for the latter, range-topping ‘Shine’ model.

‘Sense’ variants come very well appointed as standard, with 17-inch ‘Shamal’ alloy wheels, dark tinted side windows and integrated aluminium roof bars. All models also feature 3D-effect rear lights, as well as a reversing camera for added ease of driving.

Inside, ‘Sense’ models feature a 12-inch Panoramic HD central display and a 7-inch Touch Drive interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay™ as standard. ‘Sense’ models also feature Citroën Connect Nav with three-years of live traffic updates.

To ensure the safety of drivers, passengers and other road users, all models feature Active Safety Brake with Forward Collision Warning, Driver Attention Alert, Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Best-selling and range-topping ‘Shine’ models add a panoramic sunroof and black door mirrors to the exterior styling, as well as Xenon Intelligent Beam headlights – which automatically dip to prevent dazzling oncoming road users.

‘Shine’ models also benefit from an active lane-departure warning system, as well as active cruise control with speed limiter, and braking function for semi-autonomous motorway driving. A blind-spot monitoring system helps reduce accidents even further, while a park assist function can take over parking duties in difficult situations.

‘Sense’ and ‘Shine’ trims are both available with a choice efficient petrol and Diesel engines, with either a manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic transmission (paired to the PureTech 130 petrol engine). ‘Shine’ trim has the additional option of a BlueHDi 130 Diesel engine with the eight-speed automatic ‘box.

Pricing for the revised Grand C4 SpaceTourer range starts from just £28,630 OTR MRRP.

New Grand C4 SpaceTourer Pricing & Trim Levels