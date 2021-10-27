Multi-award winning Citroën Dispatch and ë-Dispatch LCVs updated for 2022.

As part of Citroën’s ‘Fair Pricing’ policy, basic list prices for all models reduced by £1,000.

New, efficient Euro 6.3 Diesel engines now available in Dispatch range.

Dispatch and ë-Dispatch Electric also receive new trim level naming as part of the 2022 updates.

Prices for Dispatch LCV now start from £22,995 (Basic MRRP excluding VAT) with ë-Dispatch Electric range starting from £26,450 (Basic MRRP after Plug-in Van Grant, excluding VAT).

Available to order now. Find out more about Dispatch and ë-Dispatch by clicking this link

Citroën UK has updated its award-winning Dispatch and ë-Dispatch Electric LCV ranges for 2022 with trim level name changes, new Euro 6.3-compliant Diesel engines – and a £1,000 price reduction across the entire line-up.

As part of the 2022 updates, Citroën UK has reduced Dispatch and ë-Dispatch Electric basic prices by £1,000 across the board. Dispatch pricing now starts from £22,995 for the entry-level ‘X Pro’ Panel Van model, while ë-Dispatch Electric starts from just £26,450 (Basic MRRP less Plug-in Van Grant) in ‘Enterprise Pro’ Panel Van trim. The list price reduction forms part of Citroën UK’s ‘Fair Pricing’ promise, which helps make the purchase experience easier and more transparent for SME and fleet customers.

Dispatch and ë-Dispatch Electric are both available in three lengths: ‘XS’, ‘M’ and ‘XL’. ‘XS’ variants measure 4.6m long, while ‘M’ models increase the vehicle length to 4.9m, and ‘XL’ extend to 5.3m long. Load capacity for ‘XS’ variants is 4.6m3, while ‘M’ models can carry up to 5.3m3, and XL variants 6.1m3 in Panel Van configuration.

Importantly, load volumes are identical for Dispatch and ë-Dispatch Electric models, while maximum payloads are up to 1,446kg for Dispatch, and up to 1,004kg for ë-Dispatch Electric. Both Dispatch and ë-Dispatch Electric can be specified in either Panel Van or Crew Van configuration, with Crew Van models featuring a second row of seats, bringing the maximum occupancy to six.

EFFICIENT EURO 6.3 ENGINES

A major enhancement for Dispatch is the introduction of new Euro 6.3-compliant Diesel engines.

This sees the Dispatch range updated with a new BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual powertrain that enjoys improved efficiency versus the outgoing unit, with CO 2 emissions reduced by up to 3g/km. Elsewhere in the range, the previous 2.0-litre BlueHDi 120 Diesel is replaced with a BlueHDi 145 engine, which is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed automatic transmission.

‘Driver Pro’ variants also receive a new 1.5-litre BlueHDi 120 S&S 6-speed manual powertrain, with the previous BlueHDi 120 now deleted. This new engine brings with it a very impressive 15g/km reduction in CO 2 when compared with the outgoing unit. As part of the changes the BlueHDi 150 has also been removed from the range.

Citroën ë-Dispatch Electric models are powered by either a 50kWh or a 75kWh battery pack, combined with a 100kW (136hp) electric motor. From a single charge, ë-Dispatch Electric models with 50kWh batteries can cover up to 143 miles (WLTP), with 75kWh models increasing the vehicle range up to 205 under WLTP testing.

Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, an 80% charge will take just 30 minutes for 50kWh models, and 45 minutes for 75kWh variants. A full charge with a 7.4kW (32A) Wallbox will take 7 hours 30 minutes for 50kWh models, and 11 hours 20 minutes for 75kWh models.

NEW MODEL LINE-UP

Following on from Citroën’s ‘Inspired by Pro’ campaign, Dispatch and ë-Dispatch Electric LCVs receive new trim names for 2022 – ‘ X Pro’, ‘Enterprise Pro’ and ‘Driver Pro’.

‘X Pro’ models are equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, twin sliding side doors, daytime running lights and a full-size steel spare wheel. Inside, a full steel bulkhead separates the cabin from the load area, with all models receiving Citroën Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance system. Citroën Connect Box alerts the emergency services or breakdown operators in the event of an incident on the road. Safety is enhanced with an automatic fuel cut-off function and door unlocking in the event of an accident. Bluetooth® connectivity helps drivers keep their eyes on the road when travelling.

‘Enterprise Pro’ models build on the ‘X-Pro’ trim with Citroën’s Moduwork® dual passenger bench with fold-up outer seat that helps improve load capacity. There is also has a fold-down writing table on the back of in the centre seat. A Moduwork® load-through flap in the steel bulkhead enables extra-long items to be transported.

‘Enterprise Pro’ models also add rear parking sensors and a laminated acoustic windscreen for improved noise isolation, while automatic lights and windscreen wipers increase convenience. All models also enjoy a 7-inch colour touchscreen with Citroën Connect DAB radio, Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto.

Top-of-the-range ‘Driver Pro’ models feature 17-inch ‘Curve’ alloy wheels, body coloured front and rear bumpers, and metallic paint. ‘Driver Pro’ models also feature front LED daytime running lights and Citroën’s Park Assist 180 system with front and rear parking sensors, and a Visio Park 180-degree rear parking camera.

Inside, ‘Driver Pro’ models come with Citroën Connect Nav with three-years’ subscription to live traffic alerts, head-up display, as well as Citroën’s Safety Pack that adds lane departure warning, speed limit recognition, intelligent speed adaptation and driver attention alert. Safety is further improved by the Drive Assist Pack*, which features adaptive cruise control, collision alert and Active Safety Brake.

* BlueHDi Diesel versions only

NEW CITROËN DISPATCH AND Ë-DISPATCH ELECTRIC PRICING

TRIM/LENGTH VERSION CO 2 g/km Basic MRRP Basic MRRP (incl. PIVG) X Pro Panel Van M Dispatch BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual 1000 174 £22,995 N/A Enterprise Pro Panel Van XS Dispatch BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual 1000 174 £23,480 N/A XS ë-Dispatch 50 kWh Auto 1000 0 £32,450 £26,450 M Dispatch BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual 1000 174 £24,180 N/A M Dispatch BlueHDi 145 S&S 6-speed manual 1400 193 £25,380 N/A M Dispatch BlueHDi 145 S&S EAT8 Auto 1400 196 £26,680 N/A M ë-Dispatch 50 kWh Auto 1000 0 £33,150 £27,150 M ë-Dispatch 75 kWh Auto 1000 0 £38,150 £32,150 XL Dispatch BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual 1000 180 £25,080 N/A XL Dispatch BlueHDi 145 S&S 6-speed manual 1400 195 £26,280 N/A XL Dispatch BlueHDi 145 S&S EAT8 Auto 1400 198 £27,580 N/A XL ë-Dispatch 50 kWh Auto 1000 0 £34,050 £28,050 XL ë-Dispatch 75 kWh Auto 1000 0 £39,050 £33,050 Driver Pro Panel Van M Dispatch BlueHDi 120 S&S 6-speed manual 1000 176 £28,610 N/A M Dispatch BlueHDi 145 S&S 6-speed manual 1400 195 £29,010 N/A M Dispatch BlueHDi 180 S&S EAT8 Auto 1400 196 £32,510 N/A M ë-Dispatch 75 kWh Auto 1000 0 £41,380 £35,380 XL Dispatch BlueHDi 145 S&S 6-speed manual 1400 197 £29,910 N/A XL Dispatch BlueHDi 180 S&S EAT8 Auto 1400 198 £33,410 N/A Enterprise Pro Crew Van M Dispatch BlueHDi 145 S&S 6-speed manual 1200 195 £28,300 N/A M ë-Dispatch 75 kWh Auto 1000 0 £41,070 £35,070 XL Dispatch BlueHDi 145 S&S 6-speed manual 1200 196 £29,200 N/A Driver Pro Crew Van M Dispatch BlueHDi 145 S&S 6-speed manual 1200 197 £31,930 N/A M Dispatch BlueHDi 180 S&S EAT8 Auto 1300 198 £35,430 N/A

Available to order now, find out more about the full Dispatch LCV range by clicking this link