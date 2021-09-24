A one-stop-shop for employment support has now opened its doors after more than a year of closure.

The council-led employment and skills service, Skills Hub has reopened in Newcastle City Library after operating solely online during the pandemic.

This comes at a critical time for the city as business demand grows, vacancies urgently need filling and unemployment figures remain high.

The Skills Hub provides a single access point for careers advice and guidance, employment support services and business start-up advice for young people and adults living in Newcastle. Since it launched in 2016 it has supported hundreds of people into education, work, or training.

The opening of the Skills Hub in the city centre will play a vital role in supporting people to move closer to the world of work. Its collaborative approach with partners brings the city’s employability provision together in one place, helping to remove the many barriers that people often face when looking to secure employment.

Specialist advisors will provide one-to one support and signpost job seekers to specialist organisations that include the National Careers Service, Newcastle Futures, Your Homes Newcastle, Newcastle UXL, JET, Newcastle City Learning and Reviving the Heart of the West End who can provide expert advice.

Gillian Hewitson, Chief Executive, Newcastle Futures Ltd, said:

“We are delighted to be in the Skills Hub and able to meet up with customers and offer them support face to face. The Skills Hub gives us the perfect meeting place in the centre of Newcastle which is easily accessible to everyone.”

Councillor Joyce McCarty, Cabinet Member for Inclusive Economy at Newcastle City Council, said:

“The opening of the SkillsHub will not only play a vital role in supporting our digitally disadvantaged residents, but it will also give thousands of unemployed residents direct access to the specialist support they need to secure training, work experience, employment and other opportunities.

“Offering face-to-face appointments will give everyone the opportunity to receive the support they need, that they otherwise may not have been able to access. The fact that our partner organisations are based in the building and can provide on-site support is a real advantage when signposting job seekers.

“There are hundreds of people who haven’t been able to access skills or training opportunities in the city because of the lack of face-to-face provision.

“It is so important that the employability services in the city are inclusive to all, and we are delighted appointments can now take place in person, supporting everyone with their career, employment and self-employment journey.”

To ensure the safety of staff and service users, those visiting the Skills Hub are asked to wear masks. It is also recommended to book an appointment in advance to secure time with an advisor, however walk-ins are welcome.

If you are looking for work and need advice and support, you can call 0191 277 4125 or email skillshub@newcastle.gov.uk to make an appointment.

For more information visit www.skillshubnewcastle.co.uk