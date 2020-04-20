Just over 12 months ago, one of the UK’s best-known street photographers, Mark Waugh, was joined by hundreds of amateur photographers in a unique social experiment to capture the spirit of Newcastle in 24 hours.

Building a visual library of what Newcastle looked like in that day in history, the A Day In The Life experiment compiled thousands of images of the people and places that made the city tick – from buskers to office workers, students, skateboarders, OAPs, tourists, and many more.

Today that library provides a stark reminder of what Newcastle looked like before lockdown. View the ‘before’ images of the city, available for free use, here:

Newcastle images (from 23rd March 2019): Click here to view the album

The experiment has huge poignance today. Describing why it was created in the first place, event organiser, Ian Cowley of Cartridge Save, explained: “The project was created because we recognised the potential to capture pictures that would last for years to come, as a snapshot of the city on that particular day.

“Life is fast, nowhere more so than in cities. That’s what made A Day In The Life so appealing – we were taking moments in time and freezing them. Little did we imagine that only a few months later, life in cities would be put on pause.”

For full details about the A Day In The Life activity visit: https://www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/