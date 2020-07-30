North East based drinks manufacturer, Clearly Drinks, is relaunching its Northumbria Spring water brand in 2020.

The relaunch has seen the spring water range rebrand with a new logo, new packaging, plus a brand new premium range available in glass bottles.

Northumbria Spring is part of Clearly Drinks’ strong house of brands including Perfectly Clear, Revolution Waves and Upstream.

Targeting the regional foodservice sector including hotels, restaurants, cafes and tourist sites, Northumbria Spring aims to be the still and sparkling water for the North East and Northumberland.

A natural, pure, local spring water that has filtered through layers of rock and mineral strata for its pure quality and true taste; the still and sparkling water is bottled at source at Clearly Drinks in the North East.

Susanne Wright, head of marketing at Clearly Drinks, said: “Northumbria Spring is a local Spring water, bottled at source here in the North East and we have big ambitions to drive growth and position it as the still and sparkling water for the North East and Northumberland. The new premium range of still and sparkling in glass bottles has been specifically developed for the regional foodservice sector including hotels, cafes and tourist sites and we look forward for Northumbria Spring to launch into the regional market as a true local, North East brand.”

The still and sparkling spring water range is available in both glass and PET bottles:

750ml Glass Still

750ml Glass Sparkling

330ml Glass Still

330ml Glass Sparkling

500ml PET Still

500ml PET Sparkling

Established in 1885, Clearly Drinks offers a range of its own branded flavoured wateralongside an industry-leading contract bottling service including well known customers such as Hartridges, Get More Drinks and Sainsburys private label. Clearly Drinks draw their spring water directly from on-site boreholes at its headquarters in the North East. The pure, local spring water acts as a basis for fresh and fruity flavour combinations and carbonations.

Current stockists include Pioneer Foodservice and Tyneside Foodservice.

For more information on Clearly Drinks, visit: https://www.clearlydrinks.co.uk/