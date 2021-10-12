Clive Owen LLP, chartered accountants and business advisers with offices in Darlington, Durham and York, has increased its team by ten per cent during 2021.

The firm has grown from 102 staff in January 2021 to 112 in September 2021.

Many of the new recruits have been graduates, trainees studying AAT or ACCA and qualified accountants, with roles created in audit and accounting, tax, IT, marketing, payroll, HR and administration.

The firm has faced the challenges of Covid head on and invested in its staff, introducing several mental health and wellbeing initiatives to support the teams working remotely and during their phased return to the offices. These initiatives will continue to be developed as they are viewed positively by the staff and have also helped the firm to recruit effectively.

The firm worked hard to keep everyone up to date with the businesses position and direction and invested in mental health training for the management team to enable staff across all three offices to receive appropriate support.

An interactive app was also introduced, offering a series of inclusive wellbeing challenges with fun activities to get people moving, talking and motivated. These challenges included developing healthy habits such as experiencing new fitness activities from walking to cardio, and mindfulness and meditation.

All staff were given branded water bottles and fleeces to keep them hydrated and warm and to encourage them to get out and exercise,

Gary Ellis, managing partner at Clive Owen LLP, said: “The last 18 months have been a very difficult time for so many reasons, but it has been a privilege to work with such a dedicated and motivated group of people.

“It’s better that our new starters can now be in the office to integrate with the existing staff as they gradually return. Hopefully this will enable them to learn and develop as a part of an experienced team to facilitate the social aspect of being in a physical workplace and promote the general conversations which help us all make real human connections and develop work friendships.

“I’m proud to say that we have worked together as a team to drive the success of the firm during this period, and feel we have emerged in a strong position and created a significant number of new job opportunities across our offices

“I am delighted to welcome all of our new starters and look forward to seeing their careers develop.”

Clive Owen LLP also has plans to open a fourth office this year in Middlesbrough, which will help them service their Teesside clients and attract the best talent locally.