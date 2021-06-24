Commercial Maintenance Services (CMS) UK Ltd has secured a major two-year contract with specialist healthcare provider, The Huntercombe Group.

The UK’s leading facilities maintenance company is undertaking all planned and preventative building maintenance together with installations involving heating, hot water, and air conditioning, at its 12 hospitals and residential centres across England and Scotland.

The Huntercombe Group cares for more than 700 patients and residents with brain injuries, learning difficulties, mental health, and physical disabilities.

CMS has worked with the Darlington-headquartered company on previous maintenance contracts and the latest agreement strengthens that relationship for a further two years.

Nic Smith, the firm’s managing director, said that the contract win reflects CMS’ ability to respond to maintenance and installation requirements nationwide – from day-to-day maintenance, such as changing a tap, to installing a heating system.

He said: “We have a great deal of experience working for both the NHS, private hospitals and care homes, and understand just how vital it is to keep these facilities operational and their patients and residents comfortable and safe.

“In addition, we are able to offer peace of mind to our commercial clients, such as The Huntercombe Group, through our responsive emergency call out service, which operates 24/7.”

CMS, which is based in Gateshead, has more than 20 years’ experience in installing, maintaining, and repairing business-critical systems throughout the UK, including heating, plumbing, electricals, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates a series of engineering hubs throughout the country ensuring a reactive, cost-effective, and efficient response.

Other clients operating in the healthcare sector include the NHS, Britain’s largest care home provider HC-One, Four Seasons Health Care and Nuffield Health. Over the past 12 months CMS has carried out work at more than 750 care homes nationwide.

Julian Wilson, Group Director of Estates at The Huntercombe Group, said: “We are pleased to appoint CMS to manage and maintain our estate’s services as it’s important we avoid any equipment breakdown, which is not only costly, but essential to the exceptional level of care we provide.

“The expertise and professionalism displayed by its engineers was a major factor in our decision to award CMS a two-year contract.”