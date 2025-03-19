Cold Weather Could Be Damaging Your Locks – Here’s How to Protect Your Home and Insurance Cover

The freezing temperatures this winter may have weakened the locks on your home, leaving you vulnerable to both break-ins and insurance issues. Master locksmith Craig Andres, security expert at The Perspicacity Life, warns that cold weather can cause locks to become brittle, seize up, or fail completely – and many homeowners won’t realise until it’s too late.

How Cold Weather Damages Your Locks

Low temperatures can cause locks, mechanisms, and door frames to contract, leading to:

Locks seizing up or becoming stiff, making them more likely to break.

Multi-point locking systems failing , especially on uPVC doors where components shrink in the cold.

Increased risk of snapped keys , particularly in older or worn locks.

Rust and moisture build-up, which can weaken internal mechanisms.

“Many people assume their locks are fine, but winter can cause serious unseen damage. If a lock becomes too weak and is forced open, your home insurance claim could be rejected if the insurer believes the lock was faulty or not properly maintained,” warns Andres.

What You Need to Do Now to Avoid Insurance Problems

Most home insurance policies require BS3621-certified locks on front and back doors, but if the cold has weakened your locks, they may no longer provide adequate security. This could lead to:

Denied insurance claims if a burglary occurs and insurers determine that the lock was too weak.

Higher premiums if your home is deemed a security risk due to worn or outdated locks.

Potential property devaluation if poor security becomes a concern for buyers.

To protect your home, Andres recommends:

Check for stiffness or difficulty turning the key – This is a sign that cold weather has affected the mechanism. Lubricate locks with graphite spray – Avoid using WD-40, as it can attract dust and make the problem worse. Inspect uPVC doors – Multi-point locks often struggle in the cold, so test them to ensure they fully engage. Upgrade old locks – If your locks are more than five years old, consider replacing them with BS3621-approved models. Check garage and shed security – Insurers often require five-lever mortice locks or BS EN 12320 padlocks for outbuildings.

The Smart Lock Warning – Are You at Risk?

Many homeowners have switched to smart locks, but some insurers still do not accept them unless they meet BS EN 15684 standards. If a smart lock fails due to extreme temperatures, hacking, or a power cut, an insurer may deny your claim.

“Smart locks can be a great solution, but they must be installed correctly and meet insurer-approved security standards. If a burglary happens due to a smart lock failure, you could be left with no cover,” Andres cautions.

Now Is the Time to Act

With temperatures set to remain low, now is the best time for homeowners to review their locks and security. Taking simple steps to maintain and upgrade locks could prevent insurance disputes, reduce premiums, and even increase property value.