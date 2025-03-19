British Couple Scammed by Fake Solar Panel Cleaner Who Stole Their Entire System

MAC Renewables spoke to Darrel and Margaret White, a retired couple in their 70s living in Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, after they fell victim to a convincing solar panel scam that left them £700 out of pocket—and without their entire solar panel system.

What started as an offer to clean and maintain their solar panels quickly turned into a well-planned theft. The man who approached them claimed that dirty solar panels reduce efficiency and increase energy bills, making regular maintenance essential.

“He explained it all so well,” said Darrel. “He said that a buildup of dirt and grime meant our panels weren’t producing as much energy as they should be. The way he put it, it seemed like a sensible thing to do.”

The man, who introduced himself as “Steve”, claimed he had just completed work on a neighbouring house and could offer them a discount for a same-day job. He appeared professional, carried a clipboard with what looked like job sheets, and assured them he had years of experience in solar panel maintenance.

The Scam Unfolds

Darrel and Margaret had installed their solar panels over a decade ago, but as they got older, maintenance became difficult. Trusting Steve’s expertise, they agreed to his £700 cash fee for cleaning, servicing, and applying a “protective coating” to keep the panels cleaner for longer.

After receiving the payment, Steve set up his ladder and tools and climbed onto the roof, promising that the job would take a few hours.

Hours passed in complete silence. By late afternoon, Darrel went outside to check on the progress—only to find that Steve had vanished.

His van was gone. There were no tools, no ladder, and most alarmingly, no solar panels.

“It took a moment for it to sink in,” Darrel said. “At first, I thought maybe he had gone to get something, but then I realised everything was gone—our entire solar system had been stripped from the roof.”

Left Without Power

With no solar panels, the couple was left without a reliable energy source. Fortunately, they had a backup generator in the garden, which their grandson was able to set up when he arrived that evening.

“If it weren’t for the generator, we would have had no power at all,” Margaret said. “We just couldn’t believe what had happened. It was broad daylight, and he acted like a professional tradesman.”

MAC Renewables Warns Homeowners

A spokesperson for MAC Renewables , who conducted this interview, warned that this type of scam is becoming more sophisticated, particularly targeting elderly homeowners.

“Scammers are taking advantage of the increasing number of solar panel users, particularly older homeowners who may not be able to verify credentials easily,” they said. “They use technical jargon to sound convincing, pressure homeowners into immediate payment, and then disappear before anyone realises what has happened.”

To avoid falling victim to similar scams, MAC Renewables advises:

Verify credentials – A legitimate company will have a registered business, an official website, and verifiable customer reviews.

Be cautious of cold-callers – Reputable solar panel companies do not go door-to-door offering services.

Check with your energy provider – If your solar panels need servicing, contact the original installer or a trusted provider.

Never pay upfront in cash – A real company will invoice you properly and only request payment upon completion of work.

Be wary of pressure tactics – Scammers push for immediate action to prevent homeowners from thinking it through or researching credentials.

Darrel and Margaret now want to warn others.

“We don’t want anyone else to go through this,” said Darrel. “We thought we were making a good decision, and he was so convincing. If sharing our story helps someone else avoid this scam, at least something positive can come from it.”