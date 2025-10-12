Collecting Cars hits £1 billion milestone as it launches second edition of sealed bids

October Sealed Bids auction now live,

featuring Aston Martin V12 Speedster, Lamborghini Murciélago SV, and Ferrari F40

Collecting Cars confirms over £1 billion in sales since it was founded in 2019

This comprises 21,000+ sales from listings across over 50 countries

Sister site, Watch Collecting, has recorded £100 million in sales since launch in 2021

Collecting Cars added Sealed Bids to its leading online auction platform in August, and is about to launch the second edition following the success of the first

The Sealed Bids format is designed for privacy, efficiency, and premium marketing of blue-chip collector cars

October’s Sealed Bids auction is now live, headlined by a Top Gun-themed 2021 Aston Martin V12 Speedster, a low-mileage 2009 Lamborghini Murciélago SV, and a 1991 Ferrari F40 with known history from new

LONDON, 8 OCTOBER, 2025:

Now firmly established as the leading worldwide platform of its type, Collecting Cars today marks a major milestone: more than £1 billion (US$1.34 billion) worth of consignments have now been sold across its platforms. Since launch, the automotive auction platform has seen over 21,000 sales, with consignments listed in more than 50 countries – solidifying its position as the online-only global leader in curated automotive collectibles.

Collecting Cars was launched in 2019, offering a fresh approach to the online auction space for enthusiast vehicles and collectable memorabilia. In 2021, The Collecting Group expanded with the launch of Watch Collecting, creating a trusted home for high-end timepieces, which has since recorded over £100 million (US$134 million) in sales. Together, the two online auction platforms serve a global community of over 400,000 registered members, delivering a seamless and expertly curated experience for both buyers and sellers.

Looking at a snapshot of the particularly high-end sales, to date, Collecting Cars has sold over 1,800 cars for prices exceeding £100,000, while Watch Collecting has achieved more than 370 watch sales over the £50,000 mark. Together, the platforms have consistently attracted world-class consignments and discerning collectors, with Collecting Cars alone having attracted over 360,000 registered members. The platform’s most-sold marques include Porsche, with more than 3,000 sales (over 2,500 of which have been 911s), followed by BMW and Mercedes-Benz with over 1,500 cars each, Land Rover and Range Rover combined with more than 1,200, and Ferrari with over 1,000 vehicles successfully auctioned.

The platform has also achieved multiple world-record public sale prices, including £610,000 for a 2000 Subaru Impreza S6 WRC formerly driven by Richard Burns, HK$4,328,888 for a 2023 Porsche 992 GT3 RS Weissach Pack, and €407,704 for a 1998 Porsche 993 Carrera Cup. Other standout results include €183,000 for a 1988 BMW E30 M3 Evolution II, $201,000 for a 1989 Mercedes-Benz R107 500SL, and £161,000 for a 2014 Land Rover Defender 90 Works V8 70th edition. Further highlights include a 2015 Land Rover Defender 110 Heritage at £102,000, a 2004 Renault Clio V6 at £90,000, and a 2005 Renaultsport Clio 182 Trophy at £45,250.

As The Collecting Group celebrates these achievements, the first vehicles to be offered in the October 2025 edition of its all-new Sealed Bids function are confirmed – offering a truly exceptional trio of collector-grade supercars. Bidding will start today, 8 October, concluding on 16 October.

Among the highlights is a 2021 Aston Martin V12 Speedster, one of just 88 ever made, and one of only a limited few that were transformed into an official ‘Top Gun Maverick Specification’ by the Q department to celebrate the iconic film franchise. It features helmets inspired by lead character Maverick in the rear buttresses and exclusive nods to the film, like painted decals. Powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 and constructed with a lightweight carbon-fibre body, this particular Aston Martin V12 Speedster has covered just 1,800 km from new and resides in Qatar.

Also available via the latest Sealed Bids edition is a 2009 Lamborghini Murciélago LP670-4 SV, the more focused and lightweight version of the marque’s flagship V12 supercar. This example is an original UK-market right-hand-drive example, showing just 15,000 miles from new, and is now said to be among the most sought-after models for collectors of modern performance icons.

A third highlight is the 1991 Ferrari F40; a legendary supercar that needs little introduction. Delivered new to Germany, this 27,000 km example features a lightweight composite body, twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V8 engine, and comes with known ownership history from new. It also benefits from recently replaced fuel cells and major overhauls of the suspension and brakes, making it one of the most desirable F40s currently on the market, and is offered from its current custodianship in Canada.

The Collecting Group continues to redefine the experience of buying and selling collectibles online, combining transparency, expertise, and global reach with record-breaking results and an engaged enthusiast community.

