Commercial contract consultancy opens new office on Hoults Yard

A COMMERCIAL contract consultant has chosen Hoults Yard in Newcastle as a base for his first office.

Joe Pearson established his company, NE2 Data, to draft and negotiate commercial contracts on behalf of a range of small and medium sized companies in a variety of sectors.

After leaving school in Prudhoe, Joe completed a three-year accountancy apprenticeship at global consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, working at the company’s Silverlink shared services centre.

Joe then moved from the world of accounting to the world of law, graduating from the University of Hull with a law degree and completing 18 months as a commercial paralegal with an East Yorkshire firm. There he supported the firm’s commercial division on a range of commercial contracting matters.

He then returned to the North East and worked in a contracts and compliance role at Flex-e-card, prior to the company’s acquisition by Australian payments organisation EML, before moving to North East charity, NCFE, where he worked as a Data Protection Manager. More recently, Joe worked for PureGym where he performed the dual-roles of Senior Commercial Contracts Manager and Group Data Protection Officer.

Originally from Hexham, Joe now lives in Jesmond, whose NE2 postcode provided inspiration for his company’s name when the business was established in 2021.

“Since then I’ve been working from home, growing the business and expanding the number of clients I support. I think my qualifications and experience provide me with the tools I need to deliver great contracting outcomes for my clients” said Joe.

“I provide a reliable and cost-effective service that small and medium sized businesses may find more accessible than those offered by high street law firms”.

“My accountancy background certainly complements my legal studies and experience – it’s a unique combination that can really help my clients. I also think my attention to detail is valued by my clients – I deliver very good results at a reasonable price compared to other options in the market place.”

Joe is delighted with his new office space and impressed with Hoults Yard: “I visited the Golf Fang crazy golf and then had a pint at Tyne Bank Brewery nearby, and loved the vibe of the Yard”.

“I’d been working at home since the start of the pandemic and I really needed to separate my home and work lives. Hoults Yard were very flexible with length of tenancy terms and the rent – they have some great offers to new tenants in their smaller offices – and I just couldn’t say no.”

The name of Joe’s company hints at another layer of expertise that he built up throughout his career – data compliance.

Joe explained: “Data compliance can play an important role in commercial contracting and because of my background I have plenty of experience in this area. I’ve been responsible for data protection at places I’ve worked and it’s an area that still interests me – I provide a couple of my clients with data protection advice as well as writing their commercial contracts.”

To contact Joe, email hello@ne2-data.com

For more information on NE2 Data, go to www.ne2-data.com

For more information on Hoults Yard or HyHubs, go to www.hyhubs.com.