MILLER HOMES ON TRACK FOR DURHAM HAT TRICK…

ONE of the North East’s leading housebuilders is consolidating its investment in the region with a hat trick of County Durham developments.

Miller Homes has already begun selling at its new £250m Seaham Garden Village development, delivering 375 new-build homes to market as part of an overall scheme with Taylor Wimpey and Karbon Homes.

And the builder has a further two projects in the pipeline; the Bishops Walk development, on the outskirts of Durham city centre and Fellside Gardens at Consett – bringing a total of 898 new homes to the county.

The landscape-led Seaham project provides a mix of both affordable rent and affordable home ownership options through shared ownership and rent to buy.

While Bishops Walk will offer a range of two to five-bedroom homes aimed at customers from all walks of life, from first time buyers to second steppers and those looking to downsize.

The development – expected to create around 100 jobs – will also feature 118 affordable homes including bungalows and multi-generational homes and create a new eastern gateway into Durham along Sherburn Road

Fellside Gardens in Consett will provide 288 three to five-bedroom properties in an attractive semi-rural setting overlooking the Lanchester valley.

And, along with offering 29 dormer bungalows to the local community as discounted market sale units, Miller Homes has pledged a generous package of economic, environmental and social benefits for Consett.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, said: “Like Northumberland, County Durham offers a wealth and diversity of landscapes and locations and we have been very fortunate to have secured three of the finest.

“The garden village will really break new ground in terms of coastal living, while Fellside Gardens is at the heart of some truly lovely Durham countryside and

Bishops Walk will be the perfect location for anyone wanting smooth access to the city of Durham.

“Buyers choose their new homes for various reasons but location is always – or should always be – foremost.

“And, based on the success of our current Chester-le-Street sites, Lambton Park and Trinity Green – we are confident County Durham is a very solid investment.”

For more information on Miller Homes’ North East developments visit: https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx