Leeds video production company On the Ark are celebrating their re-brand with a commission for a new film for leading charity Epilepsy Action.

On the Ark is led by founders Alex and Charlotte Wright. The husband and wife team have recently rebranded from Lumetiq.

Alex Wright says: “We are thrilled to begin our re-brand with a commission from Epilepsy Action that launches 26th March, which is the international epilepsy awareness day. The film will support their valuable fund-raising work, improve awareness of epilepsy, and communicate their role in supporting people of all ages.”

Commenting on the commission, Jon Eaton, communications and digital engagement director at Epilepsy Action says: “We asked On the Ark to produce a film which will be pivotal to our work. Charlotte and Alex have strong credentials across a range of sectors, including charities, and we are looking forward to the release of an immersive video that depicts the challenges of an invisible condition.”

Alex and Charlotte Wright are well established video producers. Alex’s cross sector experience in video, TV and animation includes content for automotive clients (BMW and Scorpion Automotive), financial services (fin tech Expend and Lowell Financial) and engineering (Hennika Plasma).

Charlotte’s planning and production experience includes clients in retail (Whittard of Chelsea), charities (Raspberry Pi Foundation) and media (Audible).