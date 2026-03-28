Community Food Festival Celebrates Culture, Connection and Inclusion in Ashington

Michelle Brannigan, CEO of Full Circle Food Project, has hailed the success of a vibrant community food festival held on Saturday at Hirst Welfare, bringing together nearly 150 people from a wide range of cultural and religious backgrounds.

The event marked the finale of a series of community lunches designed to celebrate diversity through food, tradition and shared experience. Over the past year, the initiative has welcomed and showcased cultures including Bangladeshi, Kurdish, Polish, Ukrainian, Pakistani, Scottish and Namibian communities, alongside a summer barbecue and picnic.

The festival was a joyful culmination of that journey, with attendees enjoying an array of international dishes, lively conversation and entertainment, including traditional Highland dancing.

Michelle said:

“Food has a unique way of bringing people together, and this project has shown just how powerful that can be. We’ve created opportunities for people to share their culture, learn from one another and build real connections within our community.”

The programme was funded by the North East Combined Authority Mayor’s Opportunity Fund, which focuses on strengthening community cohesion and integration.

Michelle added:

“We are incredibly grateful to the Mayor’s Opportunity Fund — this simply wouldn’t have been possible without their support. It has enabled us to bring people together in a meaningful and lasting way.”

While the project has been a tremendous success, it has also required significant effort behind the scenes to ensure accessibility and inclusion, particularly in overcoming language barriers and making every event welcoming to all, regardless of race or religion.

Looking ahead, Full Circle Food Project is seeking further funding to build on this momentum. Plans include creating a community recipe book capturing the dishes and stories shared throughout the project, as well as establishing the food festival as an annual event in Ashington’s calendar.

Michelle said:

“This is just the beginning. We’d love to continue celebrating the rich diversity of our community and keep creating spaces where everyone feels they belong.”