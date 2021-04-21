A few years back, machinists were the people responsible for crafting every piece needed to perfection. This art is still needed today. However, when it comes to producing the same piece at high volume, you will need something superior like a high-precision, computerized machine. This is where CNC (Computer Numerical Controlled) machines come into the picture.

Computer Numerical Controlled machining is a method of manufacturing that applies pre-programmed computer software to control a machining tool(s). This precision machining is used to perform a wide range of complex processes that include grinding, milling, routing, turning, and lathing. Technology did indeed revolutionize the industry starting from the 1960s, and it is a dominant method of machining today.

This is why it is important to understand the many benefits and limitations that come with this technology in manufacturing operations.

The Benefits

Precision, Consistency, and Redundancy: – When it comes to computer programs, they only need to be programmed once to produce any given product. The CNC machine will then replicate that design perfectly no matter the quantity.

– When it comes to computer programs, they only need to be programmed once to produce any given product. The CNC machine will then replicate that design perfectly no matter the quantity. Continues Use: – A CNC machine can work continuously without the need for a break; unlike it is with manual labor and excluding maintenance and malfunction issues. This is a good thing when it comes to increasing efficiency and productivity.

– A CNC machine can work continuously without the need for a break; unlike it is with manual labor and excluding maintenance and malfunction issues. This is a good thing when it comes to increasing efficiency and productivity. Fewer Personnel: – Since the computer is what controls the machine, only a few technicians will be needed for oversight and operation. This does help a manufacturing plant to cut down on overall expenses.

– Since the computer is what controls the machine, only a few technicians will be needed for oversight and operation. This does help a manufacturing plant to cut down on overall expenses. Low Skill Requirement: – Computer Numerical Controlled machine operators only need little skill and training compared to a machine operator.

– Computer Numerical Controlled machine operators only need little skill and training compared to a machine operator. Capability: – Because the technology is computerized, its precision goes beyond the limitation of manual capabilities. It is able to handle intricate and complex operations.

– Because the technology is computerized, its precision goes beyond the limitation of manual capabilities. It is able to handle intricate and complex operations. Flexibility: – Its software can be pre-programmed or updated easily to produce a different part. This flexibility allows a company to keep up with the shifting demands of a customer.

The Limitations

Cost : – These machines are expensive and demand a great deal of investment compared to machines that can be operated manually. Although, this cost is later balanced due to its increasing supply or delivery.

: – These machines are expensive and demand a great deal of investment compared to machines that can be operated manually. Although, this cost is later balanced due to its increasing supply or delivery. Unemployment: – The truth is that production automation decreases the need for manpower or laborers. Nevertheless, just like how everything is shifting and changing, the need now falls under software engineering and mechanical engineering.

– The truth is that production automation decreases the need for manpower or laborers. Nevertheless, just like how everything is shifting and changing, the need now falls under software engineering and mechanical engineering. Skills Loss: – Because the demand for manual machine operators has decreased, today there are fewer and fewer students willing to adopt this skill. This could eventually lead to a complete loss of this skill.

By comparing the merits and demerits, it is clear that CNC merits far outweigh the demerits. Just like it is with any new technology, there must be a shift and adjustment to meet new challenges.