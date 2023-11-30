Cookies has acquired a stake in SkillPro

The Italian company, specializing in esports solutions for mobile operators, strengthens its position as a key player in the online tournaments market.

Cookies, a company specializing in esports solutions for mobile operators, has recently acquired a minority stake in SkillPro, an Italian company at the forefront of developing services for esports events, solidifying its position in the world of gaming and online tournaments.

The SkillPro platform offers an integrated system for tournament management, with support to the players provided directly by a dedicated team, and it also offers a white-label version that can be integrated into third-party portals and customized to the needs and branding of the companies that incorporate it into their services.

The two companies have already been working in partnership, and this acquisition represents a renewed and strengthened synergy capable of offering mobile operators increasingly targeted solutions for their target audience with a high degree of player engagement.

Cookies is specializing in innovative and cutting-edge esports solutions. The company, an expert in the mobile world and telecommunications services, is committed to constant research into new technologies and is attentive to esports trends, a rapidly growing sector, intending to create immersive gaming experiences, engage and grow dedicated communities, and educate players in esports. This commitment has also translated into creating quality content involving great champions of Italian gaming, such as Alessandro Del Piero, who led the dedicated series “Split Screen.”

The global esports market was valued at $1.45 billion in 2022, with a projected growth to $5.75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.5%.

The concept of live game streaming is gaining enormous popularity among the younger population, which has access to the internet. As a result, many companies are increasing their investments in gaming companies to attract a younger audience. Additionally, there is a strong demand for a reliable and secure online gaming infrastructure to host various gaming tournaments. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the esports market.

SkillPro is at the forefront of developing services for players and businesses in the esports events sector. Their mission is to redefine the world of online sports events through an innovative approach, both in terms of software architecture – through the development of a proprietary platform – and in terms of player service.

The cloud platform has been designed to meet the needs of players and companies looking to enter the esports world. SkillPro is an innovative player in the industry, not creating tournaments for an elite niche of pro-players but catering to all gamers, including those who aspire to become professionals or play for fun.

With a focus on high-level technology, SkillPro is ready to offer cutting-edge solutions that enhance the player experience and create opportunities for companies in the thriving esports sector.

“Recently, we have worked hard to create an environment for esports enthusiasts that meets their expectations. This partnership will allow us to offer an even more personalized service that meets the expectations of gamers looking for the ideal environment to pursue their passion. At the same time, we can offer our mobile operator partners a quality environment where their customers can play and have fun,” says Cookies CRO Paola Silano.

“We are delighted to have Cookies on board, with which we have already worked in partnership with great results.” Commented Manuel Montini CEO of SkillPro. “This deal will strengthen our work to improve our online tournament services for more specific targets such as mobile operators”.

Source: Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in their latest report titled “Global eSports Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

***

About Cookies

Cookies Factory, which operates under the brand Cookies, is a company that specializes in developing cutting-edge and innovative esports solutions.

Our company is committed to staying ahead of the game, constantly researching new technologies and trends in the fast-evolving esports industry, with a passion for creating immersive gaming experiences, empowering communities and educating gamers about the world of esports. With a team of passionate professionals, the company is committed to providing the best possible experience for gamers: its innovative platforms, including Play&Play and SkillzCamp, revolutionize how gamers connect, compete, and engage with their favourite titles and influencers.

Cookies, a Google Premier Partner since 2018, has been listed for two years in a row by the Financial Times and Statista as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe.

The company, which employs staff from +10 nationalities, is headquartered in Rome and has offices in Dubai and Muscat.

For more information, esport@cookies.digital

Website: https://www.cookies.digital

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cookiesfactory

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cookies.digital/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cookiesdigital1

About SkillPro

SkillPro is a pioneering company in developing services for players and businesses in the esports events sector. Our mission is to redefine the world of esports events through an innovative approach, both in terms of software architecture, through the development of a proprietary platform, and in terms of player service.

Our distributed cloud platform has been designed to meet the needs of players and companies looking to enter the esports world. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, SkillPro is ready to provide state-of-the-art solutions that enhance the player experience and create opportunities for businesses in the thriving esports industry.