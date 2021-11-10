The Kensa Group are celebrating two prestigious award wins. The evening of the 4th of November saw them awarded with the 2021 Environment Project Award at the Cornwall Manufacturing Awards, as well receive the Ashden Award for UK Climate Innovation at COP26.

The Cornwall Manufacturing Awards were hosted at Eden in Cornwall. The hotly contested Award for Environment Project of the Year saw Kensa win with their project in partnership with Davey and Gilbert of Penzance and the Children’s Sailing Trust, helping children with special educational needs and disabilities since 1997.

The project on Trevassack Lake provides adapted facilities and accessible accommodation to enhance the Trust’s capabilities. The facilities were created to be as sustainable as possible with the inclusion of water source heat pumps, provided by Kensa, and solar PV. The scheme encouraged local Cornish businesses, including manufacturing, design and installation, to be used to complete the entire project from start to finish.

Cornwall Manufacturers Group Awards – Kensa’s Managing Director James Standley (third left) receiving the award

The prestigious 2021 Ashden Awards were announced from COP26 at a ceremony attended by the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado. Climate solutions charity Ashden honour pioneering organisations lowering carbon emissions and building a fairer world. Winners receive grants, publicity and support to grow and replicate their innovation. It is the second time Kensa has won an Ashden Award, the first was in 2008 in the Sustainable Buildings category.

Kensa were nominated for the UK Climate Innovation Award for their commitments to the decarbonisation of heat including their ground-breaking, pioneering approach to district heating, shared ground loop arrays. Kensa’s heating solution provides an alternative to fossil fuel heating, reducing carbon emissions whilst alleviating fuel poverty. Kensa’s project with Together Housing saw homes across the North of England have their old heating systems replaced with efficient ground source heat pumps. New heating for a better, low-carbon future.

President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado presenting Award to the Kensa Group

The judges noted: “Kensa manufactures and installs ground source heat pumps, providing a solution for decarbonising social housing” and its network of heat pumps offers “efficient and affordable heating, tackling carbon emissions and reducing fuel poverty”.

James Standley, Managing Director of Kensa Heat Pumps, said:

“We are delighted that Kensa’s pioneering work in tackling climate change and fuel poverty is being recognised in these awards. To be recognised both in the international cohort of the Ashden winners and the vibrant manufacturing sector in Cornwall on the same day is truly special.”

Kensa is creating a Social Impact Fund with the grant from Ashden. The fund focuses on positive and environmental impacts, alleviating fuel poverty for end users. The full details of the Fund can be seen here: https://www.kensaheatpumps.com/kensa-social-impact-fund/