Redefining Racing: a new definition for a new generation

CUPRA is creating a movement by promoting a global request for the digital version of Oxford Languages to update the definition of “Racing”, which currently revolves around horse racing

The campaign invites car lovers and motorsport enthusiasts to share their vision of what “racing” really means today

Participants can join the action by signing the petition in Change.org and share it on their social networks using the hashtag #RedefiningRacing so that their communities can also join the cause.

An exciting campaign that reflects how language evolves with culture, innovation and passion for motorsport

Milton Keynes, 18-07-2025 – Did you know that if you google “meaning of Racing”, the first definition from Oxford Languages refers to horse racing?

“Redefining Racing” is the name of a captivating global social campaign that CUPRA has just launched, with a clear and ambitious vision: to update the official definition of the term “racing” in the digital version of Oxford Languages, visibly and prominently integrating motor racing as the contemporary reflection of this word. The brand, born in 2018 to challenge convention, is inviting a wide range of enthusiasts from content creators and specialised motor journalists to industry professionals and racing fans, to join this exciting initiative.

Currently, the dominant definition of “racing” in the online version of Oxford Languages revolves around horse racing. A heritage of the past that, although respected, no longer represents what millions of people associate with speed, competition and innovation. CUPRA is now ready to lead a change that goes beyond language: it wants to spark a global conversation about how words evolve at the pace of culture, technology and passion.

The CUPRA Tribe acts: How can you be part of the change?

“Redefining Racing” is not just a campaign, but a movement aimed at driving and racing lovers. And like any movement, it needs voices. For this reason, CUPRA is calling on content creators, storytellers visual communicators and journalists to actively join this initiative, contributing their points of view, creativity and influence to amplify the message.

From today, those who wish to join the movement can do so through different formats and platforms:

1. Create your own narrative

CUPRA invites creators and the general public to share their personal vision of what “racing” means. It can be a short video, a thoughtful article, an audiovisual piece, or a podcast. The important thing is that it resonates and brings an authentic feel to the debate.

2. React, comment, transform

Use the current definition of “racing” as a starting point. React to it in real time, record your surprise or reflection. Compare that definition with reality. Connect with the audience from a place of spontaneity and authenticity.

3. Sign the petition and activate your networks with purpose

Sign the petition and add your video testimonial here: change.org/Redefiningracing

Use the official hashtag #RedefiningRacing. Tag @cupra_official on Instagram and TikTok. And share the link to the petition in Change.org in all your posts.

Testimonies. Events. Action

The campaign will feature testimonials from motorsport leaders: from drivers of the CUPRA KIRO team in Formula E to brand ambassadors, including key influencers in racing culture. Each testimony will form part of the collective message: motor racing is the racing of our generation.

In addition, physical activations will take place in Formula E, where fans will be able to sign the petition and share their own messages live. CUPRA wants to bring this conversation from the digital world to the streets, to the paddocks and racetracks.

“Redefining Racing” does not seek to delegitimise horse racing. On the contrary, it recognises its historical value. But it also affirms that language must advance, and that today the mental image generated by the term “racing” is a high-speed straight, an electric boost out of a turn, a community united by emotion, design and innovation.

